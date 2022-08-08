Lime shows promise for controlling clubroot in canola crops

Nicole Fox found that treating soil with lime can provide an additional line of defense to protect canola crops from clubroot, along with using plants grown for genetic resistance to the disease. Credit: University of Alberta



Lime shows promise as an additional way to help control tuber root, a deadly disease in canola crops, research from the University of Alberta shows.

Treating soil in situ with the mineral reduced the overall incidence and severity of the disease by 35 to 91%, growth experiments showed.

The finding, published in the Canadian Journal of Plant Pathologycould provide farmers with an important option for managing clubroot in their fields, in addition to the current use of canola plants grown to resist the disease.

Lime has traditionally been used to manage clubroot in related plants such as cabbage for vegetable gardens, but not widely in canola crops.

“Genetics is our first line of defense, but plant resistance can erode or degrade, so we need to find all possible options to help control the clubroot pathogen in what is an important cash crop for Canada,” said study researcher Nicole Fox.

As a non-genetic management practice, liming treatments can help control all strains of clubroot in canola, adds Fox, who conducted the research to earn a Master of Science in Plant Biosystems from the Faculty of Agricultural, Life and Environmental Sciences.

Spot treatments can help control infected areas of a field or prevent the spread of clubroot to a new field.

Side-by-side comparison of clubroot infested canola plants growing in lime-treated soil (right) and plants growing in untreated soil (left). Credit: University of Alberta



The lime works by neutralizing the highly acidic soil that clubroot prefers, reducing the chances of spore germination and plant infection.

One of the first studies to test hydrated lime in the field in Canada, the study also found that the product was more effective at controlling clubroot in canola than granulated limestone, another form of the mineral more commonly used to make farmland. to deal with.

Applying moderate to large amounts of the powdered lime resulted in canola plants that were still productive even when already infected by clubroot. The plants also released fewer spores of the clubroot pathogen back into the soil.

Lowering acidity also increases overall soil health — a key lime benefit, given Alberta has about one million acres of highly acidic and 4.5 million acres of moderately acidic cropland, Fox notes.

But the effectiveness of hydrated lime depends on certain factors, such as the interval between application and seeding, so it needs to be refined before it can become a practical tool, says U of A plant pathologist and study co-author Stephen Strelkov, who oversaw the study. research .

“Although linden had good potential for tuber root management, the results varied. Sometimes the treatments gave very good control, sometimes not. So we need further research to work out some details.”

Canola bred to be genetically resistant is still the most effective remedy for clubroot, he adds, but options like using hydrated lime can help improve the “durability of resistance and overall durability” of disease management.

“There may be situations, if the efficacy of lime is consistent and the cost of application is reasonable, that it can be used more widely.”

Nicole M. Fox et al, Evaluation of lime products for tuber root (Plasmodiophora brassicae) management in rapeseed (Brassica napus) cultivation systems, Canadian Journal of Plant Pathology (2021). Nicole M. Fox et al, Evaluation of lime products for tuber root (Plasmodiophora brassicae) management in rapeseed (Brassica napus) cultivation systems,(2021). DOI: 10.1080/07060661.2021.1940590

