Lily-Rose Depp strolls hand-in-hand with boyfriend Yassine Stein as they take a walk through NYC

Lily-Rose Depp spent her Tuesday afternoon holding hands with her boyfriend Yassine Stein.

The 23-year-old actress and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis and the 22-year-old rapper were all smiles on their walk.

They couldn’t break free as they walked down the street after a date.

Depp stepped out in a white Snow Bunny t-shirt with black sunglasses while tying up her blonde locks.

She strode through town in black sweatpants, with a necklace under her t-shirt.

The actress completed her look with black and purple slides, accessories with tiny earrings and a bracelet on her left wrist.

Her friend Stein stepped out in a camo snapback hat with his long locks in the back.

He also rocked a black t-shirt and black pants while carrying a brown shopping bag with a brown purse slung over his shoulder.

He completed his look with a pair of gray Asics running sneakers for the walk.

It was rumored that Depp and Stein first dated in October 2021, although they were spotted kissing in a supermarket parking lot in November 2021.

Stein is a rapper who made his music debut in 2020 and he is also part of the French group L’Odre Collectif.

He hails from Casablanca, Morocco, although little else is known about the musician.

Depp will next be seen in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, which is co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim.

Very little is also known about the series, other than that it comes out of “the gutters of Hollywood” according to the trailer that debuted last month.

Depp stars alongside The Weeknd, Dan Levy, Jane Adams, Troye Sivan, Kate Lyn Shiel and the late Anne Heche.