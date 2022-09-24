Lily-Rose Depp shows off slender frame in a funky leotard while picking up lunch and groceries in LA

Lily-Rose Depp’s acting career has boomed in recent years and will appear alongside The Weeknd in the HBO series The Idol later this year.

But on Friday, Johnny Depp’s daughter enjoyed a rare downtime while running errands in Los Angeles.

Depp looked effortlessly stylish as she stopped for groceries at a Trader’s Joe market in the Studio City neighborhood before rushing to her next destination.

Depp, 23, stepped out on her afternoon excursion in a funky patterned athletic onesie that emphasized her slim frame,

She undressed in a shorter white sweater that she left unbuttoned, carrying a brown bag in one hand and her shopping bags in the other.

The Neuilly-sur-Seine, France native also wore a pair of black loafers and stylish sunglasses on another warm and sunny Southern California day.

To round out her sporty ensemble, the model/actress wore her dirty blonde hair down and in its natural wave pattern.

TV debut: The rising star just finished re-shooting the upcoming HBO drama series, The Idol, in July, in what will mark her television debut

While on the road, Depp seemed slightly distracted playing with her phone, which she ended up plugging in headphones to listen to some music.

She would eventually go to her parked car and drive to her next destination.

In her last post on her Instagram page last month, the actress shared a photo of herself taken on the set of The Idol, decked out in a sexy, sheer, red patterned bodysuit.

She played her lead as lady by simply sharing ‘Jocelyn @theidol’ in the caption along with a red heart emoji.

Set against the backdrop of the music industry, The Idol revolves around a self-help guru and leader of a modern cult who develops a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.

Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim, the series also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Ramsay , Da’ Vine Joy Randolph, Hari Nef, Mike Dean and Hank Azaria.

There is also a long list of actors and actresses with recurring roles, including the late Anne Heche.

After original director Amy Seimetz left the project, as several episodes had already been shot, due to a change in creative direction, Levinson took over and the show went through a full reshoot that was completed in July.

The Idol is now slated to premiere on HBO in November.

Depp began her acting career with a cameo role in the horror comedy film Tusk (2014), and has since made her name in the period drama The Dancer (2016) and the Franco-Belgian drama film Planetarium (2016), alongside Natalie Portman.

Last year she ramped up her production and starred in no fewer than four films: Crisis, Voyager, Silent Night and Wolf.

Depp is ready to reprise her role of Tusk and Yoga Hosers in Moose Jaws, and she… also has two upcoming film projects, including French sci-fi drama The Empire and A24’s erotic drama The Governesses.