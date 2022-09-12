Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned legs in a lavender mini skirt

<!–

She has been working hard on her new HBO series The Idol.

But Lily-Rose Depp enjoyed a break from work on Monday when she went to New York to shop.

The actress, 23, flaunted her toned legs in a thigh-length lavender miniskirt as she grabbed an icy drink while glued to her phone.

Bookworm: Lily-Rose Depp showed off her toned legs in a thigh-high lavender miniskirt as she stepped out in New York on Monday

Earlier in the day, the model threw the money on some books at the independent bookstore McNally Jackson in the city.

Lily-Rose looked sensational in a linen thong top she put together with brown loafers and a pair of white socks.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis completed the look with some cat-eye shades and gathered her hair in a yellow clip for the outing.

Bold: Lily-Rose looked sensational in a linen thong top she paired with brown loafers and a pair of white socks

Lily has been busy working on six-episode drama, The Idol.

Last month, Oscar-nominated songwriter The Weeknd revealed the first teaser for the show, which he co-created with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The 32-year-old surprised the New Jersey audience attending his After Hours til Dawn concert at MetLife Stadium by screening the preview.

Casual: She completed the look with some cat-eye shades and gathered her hair in a yellow clip for the outing

In it, Lily rehearses a routine as a rising pop star, Jocelyn, along with 10 backup dancers.

‘Okay, music! 7, 8…’ shouts a choreographer. ‘Lick it! Hit it, drop it! Camera, money, more, more, more, orgy! Hit it!’

Lily is then seen performing the same dance in full glamor on the set of a music video.

At a big dinner party, an enigmatic LA club owner (The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye), who is the leader of a secret cult, asks Jocelyn, “Why don’t you just be yourself?”

‘Available soon!’ Lily has been busy working on six-episode drama, The Idol, alongside The Weeknd

The minute-long trailer shows flashes of the couple getting closer alongside shots of a knife, cocaine, nightclubs and a Rolls Royce convertible.

Titles praise The Idol as “the most sleazy love story in all of Hollywood.”

The anticipated show follows a pop singer (Depp) who begins a romance with a club owner, who is also the leader of a secret cult (The Weeknd).

The limited series A24 also includes Troye Sivan, Britney Spears, Jennie Kim, Elizabeth Berkley, Anne Heche, Hari Nef, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis and Juliebeth Gonzalez.