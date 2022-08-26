Lily-Rose Depp looks effortlessly chic in a backless black dress

<!–

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Lily-Rose Depp looked effortlessly chic when she went to Paris for a shopping trip on Friday.

The French-American actress and model, 23, showed her sophisticated sense of style in a black backless dress when she ran into an old friend.

Out and about: Lily-Rose Depp looked effortlessly chic in a black backless dress as she stepped out for a shopping trip in Paris on Friday, where she bumped into an old friend

The figure-hugging midi number emphasized her slim model figure and was paired with chunky strappy heels.

The blonde beauty wore stylish black cat-eye sunglasses and wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders while she was makeup-free.

She greeted a male friend warmly outside one of the stores after bumping into them, and gave him a kiss on the cheek before continuing on her way.

Beauty: The figure-hugging midi number emphasized her slim model figure and teamed it with chunky strappy heels

She wore headphones and carried shopping bags over her shoulders as she walked the sidewalk with her things.

It comes as Lily has been busy working on six-episode drama, The Idol, alongside The Weeknd.

Last week, Oscar-nominated songwriter The Weeknd revealed the first teaser for the show, which he co-created with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The 32-year-old surprised the New Jersey audience attending his After Hours til Dawn concert at MetLife Stadium by screening the preview.

Stunning: The blonde beauty wore stylish black cat-eye sunglasses and wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders while she was makeup-free

In it, Lily rehearses a routine as a rising pop star, Jocelyn, along with 10 backup dancers.

‘Okay, music! 7, 8…’ shouts a choreographer.

‘Lick it! Hit it, drop it! Camera, money, more, more, more, orgy! Hit it!’

Lily is then seen performing the same dance in full glamor on the set of a music video.

At a big dinner party, an enigmatic LA club owner (The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye), who is the leader of a secret cult, asks Jocelyn, “Why don’t you just be yourself?”

‘Available soon!’ It comes after last week songwriter The Weeknd (R) revealed the first teaser for his six-episode drama The Idol for HBO starring Lily.

The minute-long trailer shows flashes of the couple getting closer alongside shots of a knife, cocaine, nightclubs and a Rolls Royce convertible.

Titles praise The Idol as “the most sleazy love story in all of Hollywood.”

At one point, Jocelyn stands on a balcony, staring at a row of seven black-clad guards with big guns—a hint of trouble to come.

The limited series A24 also includes Troye Sivan, Britney Spears, Jennie Kim, Elizabeth Berkley, Anne Heche, Hari Nef, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis and Juliebeth Gonzalez.