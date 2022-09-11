Lily-Rose Depp dresses down in red t-shirt and sweatpants

<!–

She has been working hard on her new HBO series The Idol.

But Lily-Rose Depp was enjoying a break from work Friday when she went on a Starbucks run with a member of her security team.

The actress dressed in a red t-shirt and black sweatpants as she grabbed an ice cold drink.

The blonde added a pair of slip-on shoes to her casual look and dark tones.

Lily has been busy working on six-episode drama, The Idol, alongside The Weeknd.

Last month, Oscar-nominated songwriter The Weeknd revealed the first teaser for the show, which he co-created with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The 32-year-old surprised the New Jersey audience attending his After Hours til Dawn concert at MetLife Stadium by screening the preview.

In it, Lily rehearses a routine as a rising pop star, Jocelyn, along with 10 backup dancers.

‘Okay, music! 7, 8…’ shouts a choreographer.

‘Lick it! Hit it, drop it! Camera, money, more, more, more, orgy! Hit it!’

Lily is then seen performing the same dance in full glamor on the set of a music video.

At a big dinner party, an enigmatic LA club owner (The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye), who is the leader of a secret cult, asks Jocelyn, “Why don’t you just be yourself?”

The minute-long trailer shows flashes of the couple getting closer, alongside shots of a knife, cocaine, nightclubs and a Rolls Royce convertible.

Titles praise The Idol as “the most sleazy love story in all of Hollywood.”

The anticipated show follows a pop singer (Depp) who begins a romance with a club owner, who is also the leader of a secret cult (The Weeknd).

The limited series A24 also includes Troye Sivan, Britney Spears, Jennie Kim, Elizabeth Berkley, Anne Heche, Hari Nef, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis and Juliebeth Gonzalez.