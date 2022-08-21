Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd form a bond in the ‘gutters’ in the new trailer for The Idol

A new trailer for the upcoming drama series The Idol was released on HBO’s official YouTube channel on Sunday.

The clip introduced much of the show’s cast, and the show’s star, Lily-Rose Depp, was seen trying to advance her career as a music artist.

The project, which is starring and executive produced and co-created with The Weeknd, is currently slated to premiere later this year.

A New Look: A new trailer for the upcoming drama series The Idol was released on HBO’s official YouTube channel on Sunday

The trailer opens with a graphical text portraying the show as conceptualized in “the gutters of Hollywood.”

An unidentified character then answers a phone call and simply says, “Hello, angel.”

Depp, who plays Jocelyn, is then shown making her way through a record company’s office before heading to a mansion for a training session.

Later, she begins to see The Weeknd, who takes her to a club and protects her from a swarm of fans.

Storyline: The clip introduces much of the show’s cast, and the show’s star, Lily-Rose Depp, was seen trying to advance her career as a musical artist

Doing her thing: Depp, who plays Jocelyn, is then shown making her way through a record company’s office before heading to a mansion for a training session

Protective Presence: She later begins to see The Weeknd, who takes her to a club and protects her from a swarm of fans

After taking part in a daring dance routine, a marketing executive played by Jane Adams says, “That’s sex. That’s what we sell.’

Many of the show’s main cast members are then introduced by name before Jocelyn steps into a sauna with a character played by Jennie Ruby Jane.

While smoking a cigarette, Depp’s character asks for the name of a club, and her friend laughs ominously.

They then head out for a wild night on the town, arriving at a location where Jocelyn and The Weeknd’s character turns a blind eye.

Directive: After participating in a daring dance routine, a marketing executive played by Jane Adams says, “That’s sex. That’s what we sell’

There they are: Many of the show’s main cast members are then introduced by name before Jocelyn steps into a sauna with a character played by Jennie Ruby Jane

Investigation: While smoking a cigarette, Depp’s character asks for the name of a club, and her boyfriend smiles ominously

The trailer ends with a vintage car pulling into a driveway while the show’s title card is shown.

The development of the series was revealed to the public last June, when it was announced that Sam Levinson, creator of The Weeknd and Euphoria, had been working on the project.

The program was officially serialized last November and received a creative overhaul last April.

Started off strong: The series’ development was revealed to the public last June, when it was announced that Sam Levinson, creator of The Weeknd and Euphoria, had been working on the project

Lane change: The program was officially serialized last November and received a creative overhaul last April

The Idol revolves around a cult leader who begins a relationship with an aspiring singer.

In addition to the stars of the show, the main cast members include Dan Levy, Suzanna Son and Eli Roth.

Anne Heche, who tragically died in a car accident earlier this month, will also be featured in the program.

Plot: The Idol revolves around a cult leader who begins a relationship with an aspiring singer

Stacked cast: In addition to the stars of the show, the main cast members include Dan Levy, Suzanna Son and Eli Roth

Physical production on the upcoming project kicked off in Los Angeles last November.

After the creative overhaul announcement was made, it was revealed that the show would undergo a significant number of reshoots, which concluded last month.

The Idol is expected to premiere on HBO at an undisclosed date later this year.