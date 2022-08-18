Lily James shows off her incredible figure in a sheer blue lingerie set in behind-the-scenes snaps

<!–

She currently stars in the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy.

And Lily James looked incredible on Thursday in a behind-the-scenes photo of her transforming into her character as she turned into Pamela Anderson.

The actress, 33, showed off her toned physique in a sheer blue lingerie set and wore a matching satin robe on top.

She increased her height in a pair of gray heels and sported a soft, glamorous makeup look with a nude lip.

The star used to wear a platinum blonde wig for her role, but was recently inspired by the character and dyed her hair.

Lily previously explained that it took four hours each day to perfect the makeup and costume for the role.

It comes after Lily denied that she plans to release two new singles this summer, as she hopes to move on from acting to become a pop star.

Icon: Lily recently had the experience of being blonde when she wore a platinum wig for her role as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy (Lily pictured in Pam & Tommy)

New Look: Lily looked sensational showing off her new hair transformation after dyeing her locks blonde

It was previously reported that Lily had been preparing to release her music for over a year and had her eye on the charts, but the Covid pandemic delayed the launch.

According to The Sun, Lily was thought to drop two songs later this year after impressing with her “amazing voice.”

A source previously said: ‘She has written and performed two great songs with DJ Yoda, called Airplane Mode and Breathe.

“Lily planned to release one last year, but everything got delayed. Now she has decided to treat fans to two tracks instead of one.

‘She loves to sing and has a great voice. She can’t wait for people to hear what they’re coming up with.’

Before: The naturally brunette star shared a photo of herself just before the transformation

Fans have heard before that the beauty has her sensational voice in Mamma Mia! Here we go again.

In 2018, when the film was released, her co-star Meryl Streep said, “I had no idea Lily had such singing chops.

Some people sing straight up from the bottom of their feet. She shakes the rafters. She is amazing.’

Previously, the actress credited the hit musical film for helping her rediscover her passion for singing.

At the time, she said, “I loved singing as a kid and then I stopped and I would never get up to do karaoke again.

“I lost my confidence and then all of a sudden I had to give it full throttle.”