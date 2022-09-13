Lily James puts on a busty display as she makes rare appearance with boyfriend Michael Schuman

<!–

Lily James put on a dazzling display on Monday as she socialized with her rockstar boyfriend Michael Schuman at The Walt Disney post-Emmy’s bash in Los Angeles.

The actress, 33, and the Queens of the Stone Age bassist, 36, looked enamored as they posed together at the star-studded party.

Lily looked sensational in a deep black mini dress showing off her roomy assets and toned legs.

The Mamma Mia star’s outfit featured gold hardware details and laced sleeves for a bold, flashy look.

She added height to her frame with a pair of black heels with gold chains that matched her ensemble perfectly.

Her auburn locks fell down her back and she opted for a shimmery bronze eyeshadow to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Michael stood out in a bold blue shirt, paired with matching trousers and slicked back hair.

The couple were first linked last year after they were spotted sharing a kiss outside a boutique hotel.

The actress’s relationship with Michael initially came as a shock to fans of the couple as Lily is known for her family-friendly roles in Downton Abbey, Cinderella and Mamma Mia.

Meanwhile, Michael is a member of Queens Of The Stone Age, the band infamous for their nudity on stage and claims of drug and alcohol abuse.

American star Michael would stay at the hotel where Lily was quarantined with the cast and crew for the film What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mail at the time: ‘Lily’s driver arrived just after 9am, then she and Michael came out of the hotel together a few minutes later. They laughed and joked and looked very happy together.’

While in March last year the American rocker was thought to be staying with her at her new £3million North London home while she was filming in the UK.

Lily was then seen with Michael’s parents Ira Shuman, a former executive production manager for Walt Disney, who has worked on such films as The Wedding Singer and Strange Days, and Janet Shuman, in April 2021.

The Mamma Mia star has kept her personal life private since she became the subject of worldwide scrutiny when footage surfaced showing her and actor Dominic West having an al fresco lunch with their mutual agent, Angharad Wood, in October 2020.

They were enjoying a two-day vacation in Italy, where they were seen riding a scooter through Rome, and Dominic at one point appeared to bend over and kiss Lily’s neck.

A source told MailOnline that the actors spent two nights in a suite at the top De La Ville hotel with panoramic views of the city and just a two-minute walk from the Spanish Steps.

Just days later, Dominic defiantly defended his marriage to his wife Catherine FitzGerald, with the couple hosting a photo opportunity in front of their Wiltshire home and telling reporters, “Our marriage is strong and we’re still together.”

In February, it was reported that Dominic and his wife FitzGerald were focusing on reviving their marriage while enjoying a luxurious family trip to Kenya.

TV and movie star Lily was previously in a relationship with The Crown star Matt Smith, 38, for five years, and the relationship was said to be over just weeks before she was pictured with Dominic.

In July, the actress was pictured on her way back to Chris Evans’ London hotel, after partying into the early hours at Mark’s Club in Mayfair.

The duo also put on a fun show as they enjoyed an ice cream together in a London park.