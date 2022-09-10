Lily James looks radiant in a plunging pinstripe waistcoat

Lily James looked cheerful as she attended the International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday while browsing the studio with other celebrities.

The British actress, 33, looked radiant as she laughed and joked as she discussed her film career in front of an audience, while promoting What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Lily stunned in a pinstripe ensemble including a chic cardigan with a plunging neckline and showing off her cleavage.

The Mamma Mia star also wore a black leather belt and completed her look with a gold ring.

Lily’s striking features were enhanced with subtle makeup, while her locks were tousled in a chic, effortless way.

And the movie star looked happy and relaxed as she sat in the studio among other actors and members of the industry.

The Toronto International Film Festival returned on September 8 and will continue through September 18 for its 47th edition.

The Film Festival includes 11 days of international and Canadian cinema.

And there will be special events featuring some of the biggest names in cinema.

And TIFF’s industry conference offers a diverse and innovative perspective on the art of business and film.

Festival CEO Cameron Bailey recently indicated that the full line-up will consist of about 200 feature films and about 40 short films.

And is the biggest lineup the festival has booked since the pre-pandemic 2019 edition.

Lily’s sighting at the film festival comes after she went house hunting with her rock star friend Michael Shuman.

And the actress looked at properties in a leafy suburb of London where houses can cost up to 5 million.

The couple were first linked in May last year when they were spotted hugging outside a Suffolk hotel.

And since then, Lily has been seen wearing a gold ring on her engagement finger – most recently while watching Sir Paul McCartney at Glastonbury.

However, sources close to her have downplayed any suggestion of a formal engagement.

Her boyfriend, who plays bass and keyboards with the American band Queens Of The Stone Age, is just the latest celebrity to court her.

Past names have included Matt Smith of The Crown, whom she met while filming the comedy horror movie Pride And Prejudice And Zombies, actor Jack Fox and Captain America star Chris Evans.

Two years ago, she seemed to bond with her co-star Dominic West in The Pursuit Of Love, after they were photographed together in Rome.

However, 52-year-old West and his wife Catherine later insisted that their marriage was strong and that they were “still very much together.”