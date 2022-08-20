Lily James, her rocker boyfriend and mum go house hunting in an area where homes cost up £5 MILLION

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It might not be quite the outfit that her glamorous Downton Abbey character Lady Rose Aldridge would have worn in public.

But Lily James still wore an olive green jumpsuit, navy blue overcoat and baseball boots when she went house hunting with her mother and American boyfriend Michael Shuman in a leafy suburb of London last week.

The 33-year-old actress, who is currently earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson on the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy, was eyeing properties in the £5 million category.

Lily James looked stylist in olive green jumpsuit, navy blue overcoat and baseball boots while house hunting

Lily James was joined by her partner Michael Shuman (left) and mother Ninette (center) for her house hunt

She was spotted in an animated conversation with her mother, actress Ninette Thomson, apparently checking ownership details on her phone.

Rock musician Shuman, who celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, took on the role of Burberry bag carrier while the women chatted. At one point, he seemed happy standing in the rain while his partner took shelter under her mother’s umbrella.

The couple were first linked in May last year when they were spotted hugging outside a Suffolk hotel. Miss James has since been seen wearing a gold ring on her engagement finger – most recently while watching Sir Paul McCartney at Glastonbury.

However, sources close to her have downplayed any suggestion of a formal engagement. Her boyfriend, who plays bass and keyboards with the American band Queens Of The Stone Age, is just the latest celebrity to court her.

Past names have included Matt Smith of The Crown, whom she met while filming the comedy horror movie Pride And Prejudice And Zombies, actor Jack Fox and Captain America star Chris Evans.

Two years ago, she seemed to bond with her co-star Dominic West in The Pursuit Of Love after they were photographed together in Rome. However, 52-year-old West and his wife Catherine later insisted that their marriage was strong and that they were “still very much together.”