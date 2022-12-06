Lily James changes into a busty black velvet jumpsuit for the British Fashion Awards afterparty

Lily James dons a busty black velvet jumpsuit as she heads to the British Fashion Awards after party

She looked sensational in a dazzling silver dress on the red carpet.

And Lily James donned a buxom black velvet jumpsuit as she headed to the British Fashion Awards after-party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Monday.

The actress, 33, showed off her incredible figure in the plunging neckline that pinched at her tiny waist before flaring out in a pair of wide-leg trousers.

Beaming: Lily James, 33, slipped into a busty black velvet jumpsuit as she headed to the British Fashion Awards after party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Monday

Lily increased her height with a pair of suede pumps and carried an oversized leather handbag.

She wore the same sparkly earrings she’d worn on the red carpet and styled her long locks into a stylish updo.

Earlier in the evening, Lily turned heads in a dazzling silver dress with a leg cut and sheer overlay as she walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.

Chic: The actress showed off her incredible figure in the plunging neckline that squeezed in at her petite waist before flaring out in a pair of wide-leg trousers

Striking: Earlier in the evening, Lily turned heads in a dazzling silver dress with a leg cut and sheer overlay as she walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall

The Cinderella star attended the event alongside Charlotte Tilbury, whose makeup brand helped her prepare.

Lily, a Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Muse, said, ‘It has been a dream come true to work on so many incredible projects this year with Charlotte and the entire Team Tilbury family! So I can’t wait to celebrate with them all tonight at The Fashion Awards.

‘We had so much fun shooting the Magic Cream and Holiday campaigns together – Charlotte loves to dance as much as I do and the atmosphere is always so energetic and inspiring.

“I know we’re going to have a great time tonight.”

Busy night: She wore the same sparkly earrings she wore on the red carpet, and styled her long locks back in a stylish updo

Beauty: The Cinderella star attended the awards alongside Charlotte Tilbury, whose makeup brand helped her prepare

BRITISH FASHION AWARDS 2022 – THE WINNERS Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino Presented by: Florence Pugh BFC Foundation Award: SSDALEY Presented by: Golda Rosheuvel Independent British brand: Wales Bonner Presented by: Yasmin Finney & Burna Boy Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack Presented by: Tilda Swinton Leaders of change The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have made positive change in the fashion industry over the past year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity. Presented by: Edward Enninful supported by Julie Pelipas creativity Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact over the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, and who have shaped global fashion. Presented by: Sam Smith, Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris reed, Ibrahim Kamara and Raf Simons Surroundings Celebrates those who have made significant contributions to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar high by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal. Presented by: Paris Jackson, Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia People Recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse and empowered employees from headquarters to the supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities. Presented by: Emma Corrin, Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinead Burke, Rafael Pavarotti Award Model of the Year: Bella Hadid Presented by: Ashley Graham Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard Presented by: Elizabeth Debicki Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand Presented by: Charlotte Tilbury Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry Presented by: Kojey Radical

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

Beauty: Lily attended the event alongside Charlotte Tilbury (right), whose makeup brand helped her prepare