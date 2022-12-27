Lily Collins Shares Hairstylist CUT BANGS Moment For Emily In Paris Role

Lily Collins underwent a major hair transformation for the highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s Emily In Paris, which premiered last Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actress, who plays series lead Emily Cooper: a stylish American marketing executive working in Paris, bravely cut a Jane Birkin-inspired fringe for the shoot.

She thanked professional hairstylist Gregory Russell for “starting Emily’s new hair journey” as well as her own “fringe era.”

Lily shared the harrowing moment when Gregory took the first slice in a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

Makeup-free Lily can be seen sitting on a stool with a pink satin cape wrapped around her as Gregory meticulously parts her brown hair.

After creating the perfect section, Gregory pins in a portion of his future bangs for layering.

As Lily smiles nervously, Gregory quickly grabs the bottom layer and launches into the cut.

Lily couldn’t help but let out a nervous laugh as she watched her hair fall to the ground.

Gregory is then seen toning down the actress’s bangs by cutting them to create a soft U-shape instead of blunt bangs.

Lily looks excited with the results as she continues to smile for the camera.

Taking the caption, Phil Collins’ daughter poked fun at Emily’s self-cut ‘traumatic bangs’ in the latest season of the comedy series.

‘Not exactly traumatic bangs…unlike Emily, I didn’t cut them myself!’ she started.

“Thank you so much maestro @gregoryrussellhair for ushering me into my fringe era and starting Emily’s new hair journey…” concluded Lily, who has more than 27 million followers.

No stranger to rocking bangs over the years, Lily officially kicked off her ‘fringe era’ last December ahead of production on the third season of Emily In Paris.

She grew her bangs out over the course of 2021, a year that included her wedding to the director’s husband Charlie McDowell, 39.

Filming for the third season began in June 2022. The hit series is filmed on location in Paris, France.

Before the series premiere last Wednesday, Lily expressed her thanks to the city for allowing the show to film there over the summer.

“I mean, filming on top of the Eiffel Tower will definitely go down in the books for something I never thought I could say I did, let alone do, and it was a real joy,” he said. he commented to entertainment weekly.

She continued: “And I feel very, very grateful to the city of Paris for opening up the city to us and allowing us to film in all these iconic locations. It makes the show the show and we are so grateful.

Lily also revealed that she would love to see her on-screen character stay in Paris, rather than move elsewhere in search of love.

The actress told the site: “I would like to continue exploring Paris and have all the experiences.”

“Also, it’s not a bad place to be knowing there’s a train ride to many other countries.

“So I would definitely like to stay in Paris and explore all the other countries that were nearby and have an adventure somewhere.”