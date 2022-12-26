Lily Collins says she faced a lot of rejection early in her career for being ‘too green’

He is currently the star of one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

But Lily Collins has explained that she faced a lot of rejection from roles at the start of her acting career.

The actress, 33, covered V magazine, telling the publication: ‘I definitely got turned down a lot at first. They told me “no” over and over and over again. The answer was that I was too green. I was like, I don’t know what that means.

‘Like, green as in “go”? But she really needed a little more maturity, practice, and experience. I guess for me it was always very important not to drink [rejection] like, “No, this is not going to be for you.” It was just, “No, not right now.”

“I think any creative outlet, whether it’s music, acting or writing, if you want to be a lawyer, a dancer, if you feel strongly that it’s a big part of who you are, deep down inside, you know that ultimately, you’re going to get there somehow.’

Lily looked amazing in the accompanying glamorous photo shoot, sporting various fashion looks.

She changed into an elegant black fishtail dress and posed with her hands on her hips and a large hat on her head.

Her brown locks were swept back and she sported a face full of stunning makeup to accentuate her pretty features.

It comes after Lily opened up about the difference between the classic sitcom Sex and the City and her own Netflix show Emily In Paris, saying her lead role in the latter is “more modern”.

The star, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins, explained this week that the Netflix show is not your typical rom-com, with Emily more focused on her career, friends, travel and learning.

While Sex and the City, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, often showcases her character, Carrie Bradshaw and her friends are looking for men and love interests.

Lily explained that Emily in Paris features a number of other storylines woven into its rom-com design, adding more than just romance.

In a new interview with Harpers Bazaar SpainThe actress was asked about the difference between her own character and Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City.

Attributing it to a change of era, he shared: “The series is not a romantic comedy in the classic sense.

“It is true that there is romance, but Emily is a contemporary woman who is more focused on her career, her friends, traveling, learning and focusing on the relationship with her own identity.

Continuing the theme that the leads of Sex and the City lived on a continual search for a man, the actress added that Emily is “going with her time.”

She added: “I’m often asked if Emily is more of a workaholic than a romantic and I think she’s both.”

‘That she has a romantic vision of life and that she needs others, her friends and her environment, but she does not establish bonds of dependency because she searches for herself and builds herself. The new generations respond more to this model.’

While playing Emily, Lily learned a lot about herself as a person. She said that she often worries about herself and her family.

She added: “Emily has talked to me about how to deal with problems, she’s more practical and usually finds solutions quickly, instead of wallowing in the problem she jumps on it.”