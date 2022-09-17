Lily Collins puts on a loved-up display with her husband Charlie McDowell in Paris

Lily Collins put on a much-loved show with husband Charlie McDowell on Thursday as they prepared for a scooter ride in Paris.

The actress, 33, looked effortlessly chic in a white blouse and blue jeans, while wrapping herself in a beige coat.

She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and stylish sunglasses as an accessory.

Lily opted for a blush makeup palette with a pink lip, while styling her brunette in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Charlie, 38, showed off his edgy style in khaki jeans with a jumper slung over his shoulders, while accessorizing with a black beanie.

The lovebirds, who went Instagram official in 2019, tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony in Colorado in 2021.

Collins initially traveled back to Europe in late May to work on season three of her hit series Emily In Paris.

The comedy drama, in which Collins plays an American who moves to France to give an American point of view to French marketing agency Savoir, premiered in October 2020.

Last January, the show was renewed for a third and fourth season by Netflix.

The couple initially met while working on the set of Gilded Rage.

Filmmaker Charlie was previously romantically linked to figures such as Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara.

Lily and her now-husband went official on Instagram in 2019, and the following year they made their first public appearance as a couple.

The actress further announced that she was engaged to the filmmaker with a post shared on her Instagram account in October 2020.

During an interview with Vogue Australia late last year, Collins was elated that she started working with her husband, which she said was easier than expected.

“I thought it would be more difficult, I must say. I thought it would be more stressful to work with him, but it was really amazing and liberating,” she told the outlet.

She continued: ‘It was amazing, and I’m really, really proud of the movie and I’m proud of it. It’s a different kind of role for me.’

The Abduction actress also joked, “Honestly, it was so easy to work together. I’d forget it was him.’

