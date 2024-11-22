Lily Collins is supported by husband Charlie McDowell following her latest perfomance in West End play Barcelona – after the show failed to impress critics

Lily Collins had the support of her husband Charlie McDowell as she left London’s Duke Of York Theater after her final performance in the play Barcelona on Thursday.

The Emily In Paris star, 35, who made her West End debut in the show, bundled up in an oversized teddy bear coat and scarf as she stopped to sign autographs.

Still sporting her glamorous stage makeup, Lily was also wearing a gray baseball cap and seemed to be in great spirits as she flashed a big smile.

Meanwhile, film director Charlie, 41, who married the actress in 2021, wore an orange quilted jacket and knitted hat as he carried his beloved wife’s bags.

The play, starring Emily as a woman who embarks on a one-night stand during a bachelorette party in the Catalan capital, has so far failed to impress critics, with the independent joking: “Emily should have stayed in Paris.”

Annabel Nugent wrote of Two Hander, in which she stars alongside Money Heist’s Alvaro Morte: “The Emily in Paris star makes her West End debut in a play about another American abroad, but its contrived plot means this story of two unhappy strangers fails to deliver an emotional impact.

While Tom Wicker said in his two reviews in the The scenario: “Emily in Paris’s Lily Collins makes her West End debut in this contrived, cliché-ridden play.”

Meanwhile the guardianChris Wiegand, who also awarded two stars, called the work “awkward” and “curiously flat.”

Lily and Álvaro star in the West End show for 12 weeks until January 11, 2025.

Before making her debut in the play last month, Lily told the Telegraph: ‘I think one of the first things I said to you (Álvaro) was: “Okay, I just want to be very honest, I’ve never done this.”

“I’m very excited, but I’m also terrified, at best, and I want you to know that there will be times when I will be stressed, anxious, nervous,… I’m going to doubt myself.”

Barcelona aims to keep the audience guessing and exploring the fantasy of who we pretend to be versus the truth of who we are.

Set in 2009, late at night in Barcelona, ​​an American tourist (Lily) returns home with a handsome Spaniard (Álvaro).

Lily bundled up in an oversized teddy bear coat and scarf which she layered over a brown tracksuit and sneakers.

The actress climbed into the back of her chauffeur-driven car.

The play is for two players and stars Emily alongside Álvaro Morte from Money Heist.

The Spanish actor also prepared for the cold by meeting his fans outside the theater.

One critic joked: “Emily should have stayed in Paris” (Lily pictured during a curtain call last month)

What begins as a carefree one-night stand turns into a high-stakes clash of intentions and desires, as the personal and the political intertwine.

Lily and Charlie celebrated their third wedding anniversary in September and the stunner shared a tribute to him in a gushing Instagram post.

‘Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh more than anyone. Three years in your arms has been the greatest gift,’ the actress wrote.

‘Naked and wearing a basic t-shirt, you make me feel like the most special human being on the planet. I adore you @charliemcdowell. More than I know how to say.

‘Here’s to countless amazing moments together (plus twinning photoshoots). And to think that the best is yet to come…’ he said at the end of the meaningful post.’