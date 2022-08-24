Lily Collins is preened by a glam squad while filming Emily In Paris season 3 with Lucas Bravo

<!–

She returned to France in May to begin filming the third season of the hit Netflix show Emily In Paris.

And on Wednesday, Lily Collins, 33, looked quintessentially chic in a beret and pied-de-poule outfit as she was smoothed over by a glam crew while filming scenes with her co-star Lucas Bravo, 34.

The British actress was the fashionista every inch in high-waisted, wide-leg shorts and a long-sleeved cropped sweater.

Chic! On Wednesday, Lily Collins, 33, looked quintessentially chic in a beret and pied-de-poule outfit as she was smoothed over by a glam crew while filming scenes for Emily In Paris season three

Lily’s standout ensemble was predominantly black and white, save for red flashes woven through her stylish pants.

She increased her height with pointy black stilettos, while continuing the pied de poule print down to her pocket.

Her dark brown locks were styled in Hollywood waves, and she added a Parisian twist with a black beret.

Lucas—who plays Chef Gabriel, Emily’s downstairs neighbor and love interest—was dressed in a light blue T-shirt and indigo jeans, with a beige apron tied around his waist.

Fabulous: Lily’s standout ensemble was predominantly black and white, save for red flashes woven through her stylish pants

Fashionista: She increased her height with pointy black stilettos, while continuing the pied de poule print down to her pocket

Emily’s season two finale in Paris left fans craving answers with a huge cliffhanger as her Parisian life was left on the line with the choice of a job promotion at Savior’s Chicago office or, to be in the City of Love. stay with Sylvie’s brand-new instance.

Still, viewers will get quick answers to their questions, as the show has officially been renewed for a third and fourth series.

Earlier this year, Lily took to Instagram to confirm the “VERY exciting news,” while Netflix added that the new year meant “new possibilities” for Emily.

Lily, who plays lead character Emily, shared an animated photo on Instagram, putting on Emily In Paris pajamas and throwing her hands in the air.

He’s back1 Lucas Bravo – who plays Chef Gabriel, Emily’s downstairs neighbor and lover – was dressed in a light blue T-shirt and indigo jeans, with a beige apron tied around his waist

Stunning: The British actress was the fashionista every inch in cropped wide-leg pants and a cropped long-sleeved sweater

A still from the hit series peaked as she announced the comedy-drama’s renewal and thanked fans for their “incredible support.”

The actress wrote: ‘I woke up early to give you VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for season 3…AND wait for it, season 4!!!!!’

She continued, “I don’t know if Emily would like or hate this announcement outfit, but she would scream anyway. I really love you all, thank you so much for the incredible support. Seriously can’t wait for more. Thank you very much!!…’

In addition to a video posted on social media, Netflix captioned it: ‘Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY BACK FOR TWO SEASONS!’

The video featured highlights from the show’s previous seasons, ending with “Emily In Paris back for seasons 3 & 4..”