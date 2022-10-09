Lily Collins dons beaded mesh gown for 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala in Downtown LA

Lily Collins stands out from his the first female ambassador of the GO campaign, a non-profit organization that raises awareness and funds to improve the lives of orphans and vulnerable children around the world.

In recent years, she has also landed the role of co-host of the annual fundraising gala, which she continued on Saturday for the 2022 event at the City Market Social House in downtown Los Angeles.

As in years past, Collins would once again share hosting duties with fellow actors Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson.

Chic: Lily Collins, 33, exuded elegance as she co-hosted the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday

Before the festivities, Collins stepped out on the red carpet in a unique dress that fit her petite curves just right.

The top part appeared to be yellowish fishnet, decorated with jeweled appliqués.

The lower section kept a similar design scheme, only replacing the yellow with black fishnet and sparkling floral-inspired decals that caught the light as she posed.

Unique: Prior to the festivities, Collins stepped out on the red carpet in a unique dress that fit her petite curves just right

Dazzling: The top part appeared to be a yellowish fishnet decorated with jeweled appliqués

Her black and silver platform soles matched the lower part of the dress perfectly.

Knowing the importance of the little touches, she wore an assortment of rings and a pair of dangling earrings as accessories.

To round out her overall look, the Surrey, England native had her dark brown locks, with a hint of burgundy, styled in a creative topknot, while her hair fell around the frame of her face.

After stepping out solo for a round of photos, the Emily In Paris star was joined by her husband, Charlie McDowell.

Family Matters: Collins also snuggled up with husband Charlie McDowell just over a month after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 4.

Show of support: Collins also struck a few poses next to her Emily In Paris co-star, Samuel Arnold, who was decked out in a paisley-style black tuxedo that he paired with a matching bow tie and white shirt

The screenwriter and director, 39, looked handsome in a black suit paired with a white shirt and gray tie.

The couple, who started dating in 2019, just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 4.

The One I Love filmmaker is said to step aside so his wife could strike up a few poses with her Emily In Paris co-star, Samuel Arnold, 31.

The French actor smiled broadly as he was decked out in a black paisley-style tuxedo which he paired with a matching bow tie and white shirt.

At one point, Collins decided to take a group photo with Arnold, as well as actors Isabella Heathcote, Max Carver and Brianne Howey.

Stars are out: Some of the stars who showed their support for the gala were Max Carver, Brianne Howey and Bella Heathcote, who joined Collins and Arnold for group photos

Australian native Heathcote, 35, looked stunning in a blue and black patterned dress, green heels and her blonde locks styled away from her face.

Carver, 34, who is known for his many TV roles such as Desperate Housewives, The Leftovers and Teen Wolf, looked stylish in a black suit and white button-down combination.

Howey, 33, showed off her fabulous figure by wearing an orange low-cut dress that emphasized her plunging neckline.

On this night, Ginny & Georgia’s leading lady had her blonde locks styled long and flowing down her shoulder with a center parting.

Making the rounds: Collins and Arnold also had the chance to catch up and chat at the gala hosted by Netflix and Beachbody

Founded in 2006, the GO campaign supports grassroots projects that provide direct assistance to children in need of education and vocational training, medical care, enrichment programs and basic human rights.

‘We believe that every child deserves the right to opportunities. Opportunity for education, for medical care, for shelter, for food and clean water, for enrichment… for a fair chance in life,” the website reads. the organization’s website.

In addition to funds, GO Campaign provides capacity building expertise to help protect the sustainability and longevity of struggling nonprofits.

Along with its youth programs in the US, the GO campaign has funded children’s programs in more than 37 countries around the world.