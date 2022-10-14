Lily Collins cosies up to husband Charlie McDowell at the Ralph Lauren runway show in California

Lily Collins hugged her husband Charlie McDowell as they posed on the red carpet for the Ralph Lauren runway show in California.

The 33-year-old British actress wore a chic oversized tartan bow bodice and looked incredible in her sleeveless top and tapered high-waisted black trousers.

Her American film director beau matched his brown double breasted houndstooth suit, with exaggerated collar panels and a unique curved-collar shirt.

In love: Lily Collins curled up with her husband Charlie McDowell as they posed on the red carpet for the Ralph Lauren runway show in California

Lily wore a pair of black pumps to give her slender body some height, and it matched the blue-green train of the oversized bow on her back.

Her left hand was bejeweled with her unique diamond engagement ring and wedding band, and her other hand was adorned with a lion ring and a frozen diamond statement piece.

She also wore a delicate gold wristwatch to match her round stud earrings that adorned her face.

Party in the background: The 33-year-old British actress wore a chic oversized top with tartan bow and looked stunning in her sleeveless top and tapered high-waisted black trousers

Elegance: Her left hand was bejeweled with her unique diamond engagement ring and wedding band, her other hand decorated with a lion ring and a frozen diamond piece

Cozy: Her husband of one year and one month, screenwriter and director Charlie McDowell, looked friendly in his two-piece

Keeping her flawless facial makeup simple, the Emily In Paris star had a bronze blush on her lids and a blush of color on her lips.

Her husband of a year and a month, screenwriter and director Charlie McDowell, looked friendly in his two-piece.

The blue of the body and the white of the collar of his shirt contrasted with his striking black, red, and gray patterned tie.

He kept a light stubble for the well-groomed look as he stood proudly next to his dark brown beauty.

All smiles: Her American film director beau matched his brown double breasted houndstooth suit, with exaggerated collar panels and unique curved-collar shirt

Lovebirds: The blue of the body and the white of the collar on his shirt contrasted with his striking black, red and gray patterned tie

Hollywood couple: The couple, who started dating in 2019, just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 4

Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also attended the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show at the Huntington Museum and Gardens.

They matched in their all-black ensembles, with Jennifer wearing a black wide-brimmed hat with a plunging neckline on her black and gray pinstripe maxi dress.

The couple, who started dating in 2019, just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 4.

The lovebirds officially went Instagram in 2019 before they tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony in Colorado in 2021.

Picture perfect: Keeping her flawless face makeup simple, the Emily In Paris star sported a bronze blush on her lids and a blush on her lips

Model: Lily wore a pair of black pumps to add some height to her slim frame, and it matched perfectly with the blue-green train of the oversized bow on her back

Recently, the couple put on a much-loved display in Paris as they took a romantic scooter ride through the French capital.

Collins initially traveled back to Europe in late May to work on season three of her hit series Emily In Paris.

The comedy drama, in which Collins plays an American who moves to France to give an American point of view to French marketing agency Savoir, premiered in October 2020.

Last January, the show was renewed for a third and fourth season by Netflix.

The couple initially met while working on the set of Gilded Rage.

Newlyweds: A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also attended Ralph Lauren’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show at the Huntington Museum and Gardens.

Filmmaker Charlie was previously romantically linked to figures such as Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara.

Lily and her now-husband went official on Instagram in 2019, and the following year they made their first public appearance as a couple.

The actress further announced that she was engaged to the filmmaker with a post shared on her Instagram account in October 2020.

During an interview with Vogue Australia late last year, Collins was elated that she started working with her husband, which she said was easier than expected.

“I thought it would be more difficult, I must say. I thought it would be more stressful to work with him, but it was really amazing and liberating,” she told the outlet.