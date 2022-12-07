Lily Collins and Ashley Park put on a playful display as they pose for sweet snaps

The game best friends in the show.

And Lily Collins and Ashley Park proved their friendship continues offscreen when they attended the premiere of season three of Emily In Paris at Theater Des Champs Elysees in the French capital on Tuesday.

The two actresses posed together for a series of fun and cheerful photos on the red carpet.

Wearing a classy outfit that her titular character Emily would approve of, Lily, 33, looked sensational as she showed off her washboard abs in a chic cut-out beige dress.

The brunette beauty, who is the daughter of rocker Phil Collins, wore a form-fitting draped dress with long sleeves and cutouts at the front.

She paired the look with chunky gold cuffs and black platform heels.

Lily showed off her new fringe in the front, wearing her locks out and around her face in tousled curls.

Her makeup was complete with matte foundation, lots of mascara and a deep nude lip.

Meanwhile, Ashley, 31, who stars as Mindy Chen on the show, made sure all eyes were on her in a gold dress.

The dress was studded with sequins that shimmered under the lights, while the plunging neckline showed off her ample cleavage.

She added a long matching gold coat, hoop earrings and a diamond snake necklace wrapped around her neck.

Her long dark locks were styled in neat waves and she wore a full face of glamorous makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

The event was held to celebrate season three of the popular Netflix show.

On December 21, Lily returns to play the heroine of the aptly dubbed romantic comedy.

At the end of the second season, Emily “almost took care of it” with her love interest Gabriel, until she discovers that his ex-girlfriend and her first boyfriend in Paris, Camille, have moved in with him.

The love triangle seems to continue in the third season.

She also loses her job at Savoir, the company that brought her to Paris in the first place.

Last year, Lily defended her beloved character Emily as she spoke Nylonshowing that she admires her character, even though some may find her “annoying.”

“A lot of the traits Emily has, if you put them down on paper, would seem so annoying,” Lily admitted.

Still, the actress admired her character’s personality traits, adding, “For someone to be optimistic, smart, and bubbly — it’s sad to think people would look and say, ‘That’s a lot.'”

“They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can combine that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible.”