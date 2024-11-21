Lily Cole looks stylish in a quirky patterned coat as she joins her rarely-seen boyfriend Kwame Ferreira at Chiltern Firehouse

Lily Cole looked stylish as she headed home after enjoying a night out at Chiltern Firehouse with her rarely seen boyfriend Kwame Ferreira on Wednesday night.

The model, 36, opted for a quirky black, white and teal patterned coat and wrapped herself in a bright blue scarf as she left the venue.

The actress appeared to be wearing a black dress underneath the ensemble and prioritized comfortable footwear with a pair of black sneakers.

Meanwhile, Lily’s boyfriend Kwame opted for a smart brown jacket, black pants and a navy scarf.

The couple has been dating since 2012 and share daughter Wylde, whom they welcomed in 2015.

Kwame is the founder and CEO of Kwamecorp, a global innovation company that advises technology giants such as Samsung and Intel.

Lily Cole looked chic in a quirky printed coat as she joined her rarely seen boyfriend Kwame Ferreira at the Chiltern fire station on Wednesday night.

Lily met Kwame in 2012 when she was in the process of developing her Impossible website, which she first launched at her old university in Cambridge.

Kwame, an investor in Lily’s company, has created 12 new companies with his business in as many months, to demonstrate his commitment to startups.

Lily, who began modeling at the age of 14, is said to have had her past romances include Jude Law, muscular British model David Gandy and Roxy Music singer Bryan Ferry, who is 42 years her senior.

She is rumored to have briefly dated Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, after he heard her speak passionately about global sharing at a conference.

After a highly successful career as a model, Lily founded her own ethical knitwear brand, The North Circular, in 2009.

Sharing the news of her pregnancy in 2015, she used her own site, Impossible.com, to share the news with a simple message written on a Post-It note along with a toy dinosaur.

Along with the funny snapshot, he wrote: ‘The first known impossible baby is being born!

‘I met Kwame when I was in the process of developing Impossible and he offered me the most profound gift: helping me build the platform.

‘After working together for a long time, Kwame and I fell in love and I am so happy to share the news that we are expecting our first child together…’

Lily is very private about her family life, however, the star came out as “queer” in 2021 when she explained that she wants to break the “rigid” boundaries of sexuality.

Speaking about her sexuality in her book Who Cares Wins: How to Protect the Planet You Love, He explained that while he is a private person who likes to keep his personal life out of the public eye, he has felt the need to “acknowledge that he is not heterosexual.”

she said Sunday Times Style Magazine: “I like that world for its openness, because I think all those limits are quite rigid.”

In his book he wrote: ‘Just as we do not choose the circumstances and ancestral patterns into which we are born, none of us choose the cultural norms and laws that we inherit.

‘If my mestizo daughter had been born in another country, it would have been a crime. If I lived in another country today, my queer status would be a crime.”