Lily Allen showcases her enviable frame in colourful mismatched bikini

Lily Allen showed off her enviable stature as she soaked up the sun on Saturday’s holiday.

The singer, 37, wowed in a green bikini top, paired with yellow floral high-waisted bikini bottoms and a green and white striped shirt.

The outfit showed off her toned legs and sharpened midriff as she turned up a storm.

Wow: Lily Allen showed off her enviable frame as she soaked up the sun on Saturday

Her raven locks were pulled into a tousled updo as she looked around for the camera.

This comes after Lily’s husband David Harbor revealed that he fell in love with her on their third date.

The 47-year-old actor, who married the British singer in 2020, also shared how the couple first met on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Speak with GQ hype on falling in love with Lily, David said, “She claims to have fallen in love with me at first sight – I mean, who doesn’t? I remember the exact moment. It was our third date.

Pose: The 37-year-old singer stunned in a green bikini top, paired with yellow floral high-waisted bikini bottoms and a green and white striped shirt

Fun: The outfit showed off her toned legs and sharpened midriff as she posed a storm

“I was just at this stage where I thought, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs.

“It would take a very special person to accept the things I said. And I remember thinking, Wow, that’s someone I want to be with.’

David also discussed the early days of their relationship and how the couple met on Raya while he was dating in London.

He said, ‘I was alone in London, working on Black Widow, on this app, on dates and stuff.

Relationship: This comes after Lily’s husband David Harbor revealed he fell in love with her on their third date (pictured May 2022)

Start: The 47-year-old actor who married the British singer in 2020 also shared how the couple first met on the celebrity dating app Raya (pictured in May 2022)

“And yes, I started texting her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s fucking incredible.”

David and Lily were married in Las Vegas in September 2020, with the ceremony being led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The Stranger Things actor is now stepfather to Lily’s daughters Ethel, 10, and Marnie, nine, who she shares with ex Sam Cooper.

David, who plays Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix series, also discussed his favorite moments from season four, including El’s climactic battle with Vecna ​​and the “Empire Strikes Back cliffhanger” in which Hawkins is dismembered, doused in infernal flames.

David said: #I started texting her, she was in Italy at the time – we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s fucking incredible’ (pictured on their wedding day in September 2020)

He said, “There are huge fissure earthquakes going all over Indiana, you would think, so I don’t know what’s going to happen in the fifth season.”

Season five will be the endgame of the big series, but given the huge popularity of Stranger Things, there must be some kind of sequel.

David added: “I think once the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll hear about whatever spin-offs they have planned.

Career: David, who plays Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix series, also discussed his favorite moments from season four, including El’s climactic battle with Vecna ​​and the ‘Empire Strikes Back cliffhanger’

He said, “Right now I think Hopper is a character who can exist independently of me. If they want to go back in time, forward in time…I’d love to see another actor play Hopper and see what they can add to it” (pictured in Stranger Things)

“Right now I think Hopper is a character that can exist independently of me. If they want to go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper and see what they can add.”

In a later email, Harbor offers Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as his pick for the young Hop: “He could look as handsome as I was at age 20.”

Read the full feature now online on GQ Hype.