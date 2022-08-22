Lily Allen shares goes braless under a tight vest and poses in leopard print swimwear

Lily Allen went braless and sported a tight camisole for some sexy bathroom selfies while on vacation at a mysterious Instagram location on Sunday.

The makeup-free pop star and actress, 37, looked stunning in her latest snaps as she posed in front of the mirror, wearing leopard print bikini bottoms.

She captioned the images with the words, “Just act neutral.”

Smasher: Lily Allen went braless under a tight vest and posed in leopard print swimwear bottoms for bathroom selfies on Instagram on Sunday – after joking, she spent her Dreamland salary on bikinis

The day before, she shared more gorgeous snaps of herself wearing a mismatched bikini under a green shirt.

She wrote: ‘HOLIDAYS!!!!! PS, I’ve spent all my Dreamland money on swimwear, so brace yourself for some holiday gear.”

Lily has just finished shooting for the Margate-based comedy.

Created by Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe, the series is based on Sky Arts’ short Morgana Robinson’s Summer, in which Lily plays a woman who attends her sister’s baby shower in the coastal town.

New role: Lily has just finished shooting for the Margate-based comedy. Created by Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe, the series is based on Sky Arts’ short Morgana Robinson’s Summer.

Lily’s vacation comes after her husband David Harbor revealed he fell in love with her on their third date.

The 47-year-old actor, who married the British singer in 2020, also shared how the couple first met on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Speak with GQ hype on falling in love with Lily, David said, “She claims to have fallen in love with me at first sight – I mean, who doesn’t? I remember the exact moment. It was our third date.

“I was just at this stage where I thought, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs.

Wow: Lily showed off her enviable frame in a mismatched bikini as she soaked up the sun on Saturday’s holiday

Pose: The 37-year-old singer stunned in a green bikini top, paired with yellow floral high-waisted bikini bottoms and a green and white striped shirt

“It would take a very special person to accept the things I said. And I remember thinking, Wow, that’s someone I want to be with.’

David also discussed the early days of their relationship and how the couple met on Raya while he was dating in London.

He said, ‘I was alone in London, working on Black Widow, on this app, on dates and stuff.

Start: David Harbour, 47, who married the British singer in 2020, also shared how the couple first met on celebrity dating app Raya (pictured May 2022)

“And yes, I started texting her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s fucking incredible.”

David and Lily were married in Las Vegas in September 2020, with the ceremony being led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The Stranger Things actor is now stepfather to Lily’s daughters Ethel, 10, and Marnie, nine, who she shares with ex Sam Cooper.