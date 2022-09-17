Lily Allen models a string of pricey outfits at a Chanel store in NYC as she fills ‘spare hour’

Lily Allen tried on a range of expensive outfits at a Chanel store in New York City on Saturday, but admitted she had no intention of buying them.

The singer, 37, took to Instagram to share thong mirrored selfies in the gorgeous garments, while she joked that she took advantage of a free water bottle.

She looked stunning while modeling a dazzling sweater embellished with colorful sequins, as well as a black hoodie and dazzling purple sandals.

In her caption, The Fear singer wrote: “I had an hour off today and tried some stuff I didn’t plan to buy. I also brought a free bottle of evian.’

Lily has just finished shooting for the Margate-based comedy.

Created by Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe, the series is based on Sky Arts’ short Morgana Robinson’s Summer. Lily plays a woman who attends her sister’s baby shower in the coastal town.

It comes after her husband David Harbor revealed that he fell in love with her on their third date.

The 47-year-old actor, who married the British singer in 2020, also shared how the couple first met on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Speak with GQ hype on falling in love with Lily, David said, “She claims to have fallen in love with me at first sight – I mean, who doesn’t? I remember the exact moment. It was our third date.

“I was just at this stage where I thought, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs.

Couple: It comes after her husband David Harbor revealed he fell in love with her on their third date (pictured May 2022)

“It would take a very special person to accept the things I said. And I remember thinking, Wow, that’s someone I want to be with.’

David also discussed the early days of their relationship and how the couple met on Raya while he was dating in London.

He said, ‘I was alone in London, working on Black Widow, on this app, on dates and stuff.

“And yes, I started texting her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s fucking incredible.”

David and Lily were married in Las Vegas in September 2020, with the ceremony being led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The Stranger Things actor is now stepfather to Lily’s daughters Ethel, 10, and Marnie, nine, who she shares with ex Sam Cooper.