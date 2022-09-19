Lily Allen goes cross-eyed as she celebrates the start of a new week with a family meal in NYC

Lily Allen shared a cute photo on her Instagram on Monday as she celebrated the start of a new week.

The singer, 37, looked cross-eyed for the photo as she apparently joined her family for lunch in New York City.

Lily, who is married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 47, cut a stylish figure for the outing in a gray leopard print jumper.

Accentuating her features with a touch of makeup, the stunner wore her raven locks in her signature bob.

Lily, who shares daughters Ethel (10) and nine-year-old Marnie with ex-husband Sam Cooper, accompanied the youngsters for a leisurely lunch.

She captioned the fun snap: “Happy Monday.”

It comes after the pop star tried on a range of expensive outfits at a Chanel store in the city on Saturday, but admitted she had no intention of buying them.

She took to her Instagram again to share selfies in the gorgeous thong attire, while joking that she took advantage of a free water bottle.

She looked stunning while modeling a dazzling sweater embellished with colorful sequins, as well as a black hoodie and dazzling purple sandals.

In her caption, the singer of The Fear wrote: “I had an hour off today and tried some things I didn’t intend to buy. I also brought a free bottle of evian.’

It comes after her husband David revealed that he fell in love with her on their third date.

The actor, who married the British singer in 2020, also shared how the couple first met on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Speak with GQ hype on falling in love with Lily, David said, “She claims to have fallen in love with me at first sight – I mean, who doesn’t? I remember the exact moment. It was our third date.

“I was just at this stage where I thought, I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs.

“It would take a very special person to accept the things I said. And I remember thinking, Wow, that’s someone I want to be with.’

David also discussed the early days of their relationship and how the couple met on Raya while he was dating in London.

He said, ‘I was alone in London, working on Black Widow, on this app, on dates and stuff.

“And yes, I started texting her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s fucking incredible.”

David and Lily were married in Las Vegas in September 2020, with the ceremony being led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.