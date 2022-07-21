Lilly Becker relaxes in a black and white striped swimsuit during Ibiza boat trip

Lilly Becker seemed to be living the good life as she sipped a champagne bottle and danced with her friends on a relaxing boat trip in Ibiza on Thursday.

The 45-year-old model looked sensational as she donned a black and white striped strapless swimsuit that perfectly emphasized her amazing figure.

Fashionista Lilly, the estranged wife of tennis star Boris Becker, shielded her eyes behind dark sunglasses and lay down on the ship in between taking a dip in the sea.

You could see Lilly sipping a drink and puffing on a cigarette as she basked in the sun on the deck of the boat.

At one point, during her break, she dove into the clear waters off the coast of the Spanish island.

In May, Lilly said she was still married to the tennis star and refused to divorce him – four years after the couple split.

The Dutch model said she “collapsed completely” when Boris was convicted and “couldn’t believe” what she heard when Boris was given a 30-month prison sentence, half of which he will serve, for hiding £2.5m in assets. and loans to avoid paying his debts.

She also told TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored that she is still married to Boris, despite reports that the couple divorced in May 2018.

“I’m still his wife,” Lilly said. “As estranged woman as that may be, we’re still very much married and have been since we went our separate ways.

“It was intense from the start and a complete, true love story. Everyone who knows us knows this. It’s not that I don’t want a divorce. We have to do our business at the right time.”

When asked if she still loves Boris, she replied, “Of course she does.”

She also revealed that Boris is doing ‘well’ in prison and is ‘as best as he can be’, but added: ‘It’s not a five-star hotel, is it?’

Boris arrived at Southwark Crown Court on April 29 with current partner and political risk analyst Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, whom he began dating in 2020.

Lilly revealed she had told their son Amadeus, 12, that “Dad didn’t listen to the law and he’s on the naughty step,” but hadn’t spoken to him about the legal proceedings.

She added: ‘I had no chance but to break my heart or his heart last Sunday and I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. It was the hardest thing I had to do with a 12-year-old.

“He just couldn’t comprehend it. He still can’t. It breaks my heart, but it just made me a “tiger mumma.”

Lilly continued: “I just told a 12 year old that his father is in jail and the saddest thing was I couldn’t fix it because these kids are going on YouTube and the internet now. The internet is cruel.’

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to 30 months in prison, half of which he will serve, for concealing £2.5 million in assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was declared bankrupt on 21 June 2017, after he owed creditors nearly £50million, on an unpaid loan of more than £3million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

The former BBC commentator transferred nearly €427,000 (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including Mrs Becker and his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.

Becker, who was given a two-year suspended sentence in Germany in 2002 for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth EUR 1.7 million (about £1.4 million), was found guilty last month of four offenses under the Insolvency Act between 21 June and October 3, 2017.

It was recently reported that Becker could be released from prison before Christmas by being deported to Germany.

Becker believes he will be free in Germany in a few weeks, as his home country has more lenient laws than the UK.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, foreign nationals with a prison sentence of more than 12 months are often deported ‘as soon as possible’ because this is ‘considered conducive to the public interest’.

He has lived in West London since 2012, but never got around to applying for citizenship, despite saying so seven years ago.

Under the government’s early removal scheme, Becker could be sent to Germany as early as November.

A source told The Sun: “He is confident he will be back in Germany well before Christmas.

“He thinks he’ll be out there before Christmas because they have a much more lenient justice system.”