Lilly Becker gets VERY cosy with Boris lookalike in Ibiza

Lilly Becker was packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend Thorsten Weck as they enjoyed a romantic yachting day in Ibiza on Friday.

The 46-year-old model didn’t hesitate to show off her big assets as she went topless by pulling down her deep gold swimsuit while enjoying a sunny holiday with the soccer consultant, who was a dead letter for her tennis star- ex.

It comes after Lilly’s estranged husband, Boris, was jailed for hiding £2.5million in assets and loans in order to default on his debts, with the fallen sportsman serving half of his 30-month sentence.

EXCLUSIVE! Lilly Becker was packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend Thorsten Weck as they enjoyed a romantic yachting day in Ibiza on Friday

Despite her ex being behind bars, Lilly seemed to be having a good time as she lay on the deck of the yacht with her boyfriend Weck, who went sunbathing for a day without a shirt.

The model was extremely excited as she pulled down her swimsuit to openly stare at her bare cleavage, giggling to herself as she showed her chest.

Lilly has had a blast on her holiday to Ibiza over the summer, as this outing comes after she was drinking wild champagne and down the garden hose last month.

How romantic! The model was seen hanging out with the sports agency consultant as they enjoyed an afternoon sunbathing on the deck of the yacht

To seem familiar? Lilly’s new husband Thurston bears a chilling resemblance to her estranged husband Boris (in April 2022) who was jailed earlier this year for bankruptcy fraud

Cheeky: A giddy Lilly was spotted with her shirtless beau Thurston as they lay on the boat together while sunbathing

Love it! The model seemed to be having a great time laughing with her husband

According to the German news site BunteThorston owns a sports management agency that advises professional athletes and clubs, and he and Lilly have been dating for several months after being successful through mutual friends.

It is thought she accompanied him to the DFB Cup final between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig, with the pair happily in the stands together.

In May, Lilly said she was still married to Boris and refused to divorce him – four years after the couple split.

That is cosy! It was clear that Lilly and Thorsten were eager to show off their newfound romance, and they were seen on the PDA enjoying the cozy hunting holiday together.

Family time: Lilly accompanied her on a trip with her son Amadeus, 12, with the star being the loving mother every inch as she leaned forward for a kiss

What a rack! Pulling down her gold swimsuit, the star unexpectedly showed off her cleavage in full as she relaxed on the luxurious liner

Couples break: Lilly and Thurston’s holiday together echoed her breaks with fallen tennis star Boris during their nine-year marriage (pictured right while Lilly was pregnant with their son during a holiday to Spain in 2009)

The Dutch model said she “collapsed completely” when Boris was convicted and “couldn’t believe” what she heard when Boris was given a 30-month prison sentence, half of which he will serve, for hiding £2.5m in assets. and loans to avoid paying his debts.

She also told TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored that she is still married to Boris, despite reports that the couple divorced in May 2018.

“I’m still his wife,” Lilly said. “As estranged woman as that may be, we’re still very much married and have been since we went our separate ways.

“It was intense from the start and a complete, true love story. Everyone who knows us knows this. It’s not that I don’t want a divorce. We have to do our business at the right time.”

When asked if she still loves Boris, she replied, “Of course she does.”

She also revealed that Boris is doing “well” in prison and “as good as he can be,” but added: “It’s not a five-star hotel, is it?”

Boris arrived at Southwark Crown Court on April 29 with current partner and political risk analyst Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, whom he began dating in 2020.

Lilly revealed that she had told their son Amadeus, 12, that “Dad didn’t listen to the law and he’s on the naughty step,” but hadn’t spoken to him about the legal proceedings.

She added: “I had no chance but to break my heart or his heart last Sunday and I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. It was the hardest thing I had to do with a 12-year-old.

“He just couldn’t comprehend it. He still can’t. It breaks my heart, but it just made me a “tiger mumma.”

Lilly continued: “I just told a 12 year old that his father is in jail and the saddest thing was I couldn’t fix it because these kids are going on YouTube and the internet now. The internet is cruel.’

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to 30 months in prison, half of which he will serve, for concealing £2.5 million in assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was declared bankrupt on 21 June 2017, as he owed creditors nearly £50million, over an unpaid loan of more than £3million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

The former BBC commentator transferred nearly €427,000 (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including Mrs Becker and his other ex-wife Barbara Feltus.

Becker, who was given a two-year suspended sentence in Germany in 2002 for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth EUR 1.7 million (about £1.4 million), was found guilty last month of four offenses under the Insolvency Act between 21 June and October 3, 2017.

It was recently reported that Becker could be released from prison before Christmas by being deported to Germany.

Becker thinks he will be free in Germany in a few weeks, as his home country has more lenient laws than the UK.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, foreign nationals with a prison sentence of more than 12 months are often deported ‘as soon as possible’ because this is ‘considered to be conducive to the public interest’.

He has lived in West London since 2012, but never got around to applying for citizenship, despite saying so seven years ago.

Under the government’s early removal scheme, Becker could be sent to Germany as early as November.

A source told The Sun: “He is confident he will be back in Germany well before Christmas. He thinks he’ll be out there before Christmas because they have a much more lenient justice system.”