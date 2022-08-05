Lille’s Amadou Onana is ‘undergoing his medical’ at Everton with Idrissa Gueye set for club return

Everton are approaching a double transfer attempt for Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

The Merseyside club has agreed a fee with Onana’s current Lille squad, with the French team approving the 20-year-old’s move, according to Sky Sports.

The midfielder is now in Liverpool for a medical, but is unlikely to be available to play Chelsea in their opening game of the new season on Saturday.

Onana should have registered at noon on Friday for him to appear, but there is no news from the Everton camp.

Lille’s Amadou Onana undergoes his medical check before moving to Everton this summer

PSG’s Idrissa Gueye is close to a return to Everton with talks among the club’s advanced

Former Everton coach David Moyes will miss out on Onana’s signature after the Belgian failed to reach an agreement with West Ham despite the two clubs agreeing to a £33.5 million transfer fee.

Lille will make a significant profit on the player they signed around £5.5 million for last summer as Onana becomes the latest player to join Frank Lampard’s merseyside revolution.

Former Everton midfielder Gueye will also trade France for England this summer, with the Blues keen to bring the player back to PSG’s Goodison Park.

The midfielder is looking to leave Paris this summer with talks between the two clubs now at an advanced stage.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is eager to add more players to his player portfolio

Gueye left Everton for PSG in 2019 after making 108 appearances over three seasons on Merseyside.

However, the 32-year-old struggled to replicate the form that earned him the move to the Champions League outfit and failed to impress despite making over 100 appearances for the star-studded side.

Frank Lampard has brought in just two regulars from James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil as he tries to build a squad capable of moving up the rankings after last season’s relegation.

The club have lost star striker Richarlison, who has moved to Spurs and is out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin for their opening game of the season due to injury.