Lili Reinhart showcases stunning figure in clinging sequin gown at premiere of Look Both Ways

Lili Reinhart turned heads as she walked the red carpet Tuesday night for the dazzling premiere of Netflix’s Look Both Ways in Hollywood.

The Riverdale actress, 25, wore a striking green floor-length dress to celebrate the screening of the heartwarming film at the Todum Theater.

The talented beauty was spotted at the event with other leading cast members such as Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet.

The star looked elegant as she posed for the flashing cameras, wearing a green sequined dress with sheer mesh material at the waist and neckline.

She donned a pair of black heels to complete her overall ensemble for the exciting evening.

Her blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in a stylish bob, with her hair barely over her shoulders.

Elegant: The talented actress kept her look classic and classy for the eventful and exciting evening

The star kept her accessories simple and added a pair of gold dangling earrings along with an assortment of rings.

Lili’s makeup was done classically, making her blue eyes pop. She wore lipstick in shades of pink and nude, which went well with the vibrant dress.

The beauty was all smiles as she walked the red carpet sharing the fun moment with her other cast members.

Lili not only starred in the film, but is also one of the producers of the project. She opened on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon about taking such a role.

Talented: Lili not only starred in the Netflix movie, but also produced the heartwarming movie

“I like to be in control… it’s better to have the executive producer title, otherwise you’re like a bossy actor,” she said with humor.

She also explained why she was excited to be a part of the film. “I think I loved the movie the most and when I read the script, there was no wrong way.”

The Netflix movie is official IMDB Synopsis states, “On the eve of her graduation, Natalie’s life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and stays in her hometown to raise her child, and another in which she moves to LA to pursue her dream career. ‘

Favorite part: Lili explained during an interview that she loved the movie because there was “no wrong path” for the character

Lili also recently visited the Today show to promote the Netflix movie, explaining what initially interested her in being a part of the project.

“I read the script more than two and a half years ago and honestly found it so heartwarming,” she says.

The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Aisha Dee, Luke Wilson, David Corenswet and Nia Long. Wanuri Kahiu directed the Netflix feature.

Lili seems to have a passion for working behind the camera and has her own production company called Small Victory Productions.

Now that Riverdale has officially reached its last season, the actress announced during the talk show that she is enthusiastic about her future. “I have my own production company, so I’m going to star in the things I’ve been working on and developing over the years.”

Cast: Lili posed with the film’s other leading cast members, David Corenswet and Danny Ramirez, on the red carpet

Exciting evening! Lili was pictured taking a group photo with others involved in the project such as Alyssa Rodrigues, Aisha Dee, Danny Ramirez, Andrea Savage, David Corenswet, Jessica Malanaphy and Bryan Unkeless