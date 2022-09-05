Lili Reinhart shares topless snap and other pictures from Italian vacation: ‘Little Venice b****’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lili Reinhart let it all hang out on Sunday during her Italian vacation.

The 25-year-old actress shared a photo on her Instagram of her standing on a balcony overlooking a series of quaint Venetian buildings.

With the sun low over the horizon and the star’s right arm covering her breasts from the camera’s view, Reinhart stared at the scene.

Vacation: Lili Reinhart let it all hang out during her Italian vacation on Sunday

Her blond hair was tied behind her head in a messy bun and she captioned the photo: “It’s me, your little Venice-b****.”

Her topless message came a day after she shared a photo of her standing on a ship, joking: ‘Tomorrow I have to take a Dramamine because I’m not used to this boat life [flower emoji].’

She was wearing an elegant light brown blouse and a light purple skirt in the photo, and she waved to the onlookers on the shore.

Idyllic: The 25-year-old actress shared a photo on her Instagram of her standing on a balcony overlooking a series of quaint Venetian buildings

Hilarious Caption: Her blond hair was in a messy bun behind her head, and she captioned the photo: “It’s me, your little Venice bitch.”

The Riverdale star also shared a photo where she gracefully wore a long white dress that accentuated her plunging neckline with its plunging neckline.

Reinhart’s gorgeous snaps came just days after she appeared at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

The Look Both Ways star showed off her toned legs in a deep black satin mini dress and glittering strappy heels for the party at Chelsea’s Fleur Room.

Boat photo: Her topless message came a day after she shared a photo of her on a boat, joking: ‘Tomorrow I have to take a Dramamine because I’m not used to this boat life [flower emoji]’

Long caption: The Riverdale star also shared a photo of her gracefully wearing a long white dress. The dress accentuated her cleavage with its plunging neckline

Party time: Reinhart’s gorgeous snaps came just days after she appeared at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party; pictured in August 2022

Lili loosely styled her golden locks in a straight fashion and accentuated her natural good looks with a smokey eye makeup palette and a bold red lip.

She caught an equally stunning look earlier in the evening when she took the stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Hustlers star turned heads in a show-stopping black lace dress with a high neck and a keyhole cutout.

Her glamorous ensemble featured facial and lip prints in the intricate lace, while she paired her dress with black stilettos.