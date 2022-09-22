Lili Reinhart, Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo stun at Max Mara Fashion Show in Milan Fashion Week

Lili Reinhart, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Olivia Palermo showed their incredible sense of style as they led the stars at the Max Mara Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week.

Actress Lili, 26, flaunted her incredible figure in a mint green suit, while businesswoman Nicky, 38, and socialite Olivia, 36, stunned in chic brown ensembles.

Lili showed off her washboard abs in a white bralet, which she paired with green flared trousers and a matching blazer on Thursday for the Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of cream stilettos, while simply accessorizing her smart ensemble with a series of silver rings.

The Riverdale star accentuated her natural good looks with a smokey eye makeup palette and a dab of rouge lipstick.

Lili styled her golden bob that was swept to the side in glamorous waves while sitting front row at the women’s fashion show in the Italian city.

She was joined by fashion designer Nicky, who sported an autumnal look in a brown teddy bear-style mini skirt, which she paired with a matching short-sleeved jacket and beige turtleneck sweater.

Fashion Week: At the Max Mara show, models shone on the catwalk with a range of outfits from the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 range

Nicky, who is married to James Rothschild, added some extra inches to her height with a pair of pointed heels, while keeping her essentials in a small brown handbag.

She wore her shiny gold locks that fell in glamorous waves over her shoulders, while she enhanced her features with a dab of eyeliner and a hint of pink lip gloss.

Elsewhere, Olivia looked equally stylish in a beige high-neck sweater embellished with sequins, which she wore partly in brown wide-leg trousers.

Catwalk: The models wore a range of combinations of bralettes and suits, one of which opted for a mint green bralet and shorts worn under an ankle-length coat

The fashion influencer added to her chic attire with a pair of black heeled boots and held black sunglasses in one hand.

She brushed her brunette accentuated locks away from her face while wearing a few locks back, the rest falling loosely over her shoulders in natural curls.

Olivia opted for a smokey-eye makeup palette with a hint of blusher and a dab of pink lipstick to complete her look.

Olivia and Nicky sat together in the front row of the fashion show, along with Carine Roitfield and a host of other stars.

Lily Aldridge was also in attendance, looking effortlessly glamorous in an off-the-shoulder wrap-around beige jacket-style midi dress, which she wore over a cream bralet.

The American model, 36, paired her ensemble with a pair of dainty strapped white heels and let her outfit do the talking.

She just did it with chunky gold earrings and styled her chocolate locks in a shiny straight way down her back.

Lily accentuated her striking look with a touch of mascara and a hint of blusher and pink lipstick as she turned up a storm at the event.

Madalina Diana Ghenea also caught the eye in a brown suit combination consisting of cycling shorts, a camisole top and a smart double breasted blazer.

The Romanian actress, 35, accessorized her stylish ensemble with a set of striking silver rings and opted for a pair of brown closed-toe stilettos.

She kept her essentials in a beige clutch bag and accentuated her natural beauty with a glamorous touch of eyeliner and a dab of pink lipstick.

Madalina fashioned her brunette locks into voluminous curls as she posed for photos and joined a string of stars in the crowd for the fashion show.

Also in the audience at the Max Mara fashion show were Molly Chiang, Aya Mohamed, Yoyo Cao, Tamara Kalinic and Gabrielle Causesil Pozzoli.

The highly anticipated Milan Fashion Week runs from September 20 to 26.

Show-stopping: One model chose a floor-length cream dress with the top buttons open, while another wore a black playsuit with chunky sandals