Lili Reinhart emphasizes her curves in a brown-yellow dress as she arrives for The Tonight Show

She appeared in Riverdale’s high-profile season six finale late last month.

And Lili Reinhart was in for some post-final publicity on Tuesday when she was spotted on her way to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress opted for a striking haute couture look with a striking brown-yellow Tory Burch dress as she entered the studio.

Lili’s dark outfit was slightly see-through and had a zipper that ran from her bust to her collar.

The form-fitting dress was enlivened with a large irregular-shaped patch of neon yellow across her chest and arm.

The dress had long sleeves with thumbholes and she wore a black leather belt that flared over her trimmed midriff.

The six-foot beauty lifted her figure with a pair of pointy black boots, and she styled her blonde hair with a center part and a low slung bun, letting free strands fall to the sides to frame her impeccably made-up face.

Lili showed her winning smile as she chatted with fans on the way in.

She also shared her TV look with her 28.8 million followers in her Instagram Stories.

The Chemical Hearts actress sat on a closet staring into the camera as a window lit up to the left of her hair.

In addition to crediting Tory Burch, she revealed she was wearing Luisa Alexander jewelry.

She later shared a photo of herself busting Jimmy Fallon as they “Discussed Mountain Dew-Inspired Products.”

The Cleveland-born actress — who started appearing on Riverdale when it premiered in 2017 — has one more season left in the dark teen drama.

The series is based on the popular Archie comics, but has a much darker and more sexualized approach to the characters, with many influences from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks series.

She stars as Betty Cooper, one of Archie’s eternal love interests.

Lili’s Tonight Show appearance doubled as a promotional opportunity for her upcoming Netflix movie Look Both Ways.

In the film, which closely resembles the Gwyneth Paltrow film Sliding Doors, Lili plays a woman whose life splits into two alternate futures, with one in which she becomes pregnant and stays in her hometown to raise her family, while her other possible future shows that she is moving to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career.