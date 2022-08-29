Lili Reinhart cuts an elegant figure in a plunging black satin gown at the MTV VMAs afterparty 

Video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records – WINNER

Megastar: Taylor Swift won the highest honorary video of the year for a total of three awards

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment – WINNER

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

album of the year

Adele – “30” – Columbia Records

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Rimas Entertainment

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom and Interscope Records

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy” – OVO Sound and Republic Records

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” – WINNER

Send a message: Harry Styles was not in attendance, but he appeared via satellite for his concert at Madison Square Garden to accept album of the year

song of the year

Adele – “Calm down on me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – WINNER

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best new artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records – WINNER

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Song of the summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “I Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “BREAKING MY SOUL”

Charlie Puth – “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (from the original movie soundtrack ELVIS)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR YOU”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class” – WINNER

Kane Brown – “Big”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Stunned”

Nicki Minaj – “Super freaky girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happer Song)”

ROSALÍA – “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Push Achievement of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I hope you’re miserable until you’re dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records – WINNER

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Convincing” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Dynamic duo: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won the first Moon Person of the night in the best collaboration category

best doll

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records – WINNER

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor” – Geffen Records

best hip hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records – WINNER

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam

In pink: Nicki Minaj deserved best hip-hop

best rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records – WINNER

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANT TO BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records – WINNER

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records