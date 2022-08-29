Lili Reinhart cuts an elegant figure in a plunging black satin gown at the MTV VMAs afterparty
Video of the year
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records – WINNER
Megastar: Taylor Swift won the highest honorary video of the year for a total of three awards
Artist of the year
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment – WINNER
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
album of the year
Adele – “30” – Columbia Records
Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Rimas Entertainment
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom and Interscope Records
Drake – “Certified Lover Boy” – OVO Sound and Republic Records
Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” – WINNER
Send a message: Harry Styles was not in attendance, but he appeared via satellite for his concert at Madison Square Garden to accept album of the year
song of the year
Adele – “Calm down on me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – WINNER
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best new artist
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records – WINNER
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Song of the summer
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “I Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “BREAKING MY SOUL”
Charlie Puth – “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”
Doja Cat – “Vegas (from the original movie soundtrack ELVIS)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR YOU”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”
Jack Harlow – “First Class” – WINNER
Kane Brown – “Big”
Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Marshmello x Khalid – “Stunned”
Nicki Minaj – “Super freaky girl”
Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”
Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happer Song)”
ROSALÍA – “BIZCOCHITO”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Push Achievement of the Year
September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I hope you’re miserable until you’re dead” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records – WINNER
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – “Convincing” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Best collaboration
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Dynamic duo: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won the first Moon Person of the night in the best collaboration category
best doll
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records – WINNER
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor” – Geffen Records
best hip hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records – WINNER
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam
In pink: Nicki Minaj deserved best hip-hop
best rock
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records – WINNER
Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Best alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – “I WANT TO BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records – WINNER
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records