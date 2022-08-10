Lili Reinhart cuts a seriously stylish figure in a light brown pantsuit as she goes out in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lili Reinhart was pictured making her way through New York City on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old performer cut a seriously stylish figure in a brown outfit while strolling the walkways of Midtown Manhattan.

The actress’ outing took place before the start of production on the seventh and final season of Riverdale.

In the city: Lili Reinhart was photographed making her way through New York City on Wednesday morning

Reinhart wore a light brown jacket with a matching shirt and pants while getting out.

The Hustlers actress added elements of darkness to her look for the day with a set of high-heeled leather shoes.

The performer wore a single gold necklace and a pair of earrings.

Her typical free-flowing blonde hair was tied in a bun and several strands of hair found their way down the sides of her face.

Stylish: Reinhart wore a light brown jacket with a matching shirt and pants while getting out

Step into style: The Hustlers actress added elements of darkness to her look for the day with a set of high-heeled leather shoes

Reinhart appeared on Riverdale in 2017, when the program originally debuted.

The show is a renewed take on Archie Comics’ characters as they unravel various mysteries while coping with the pressures of teenage life.

In addition to the actress, the show showcases the talents of artists such as KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse.

The program has received generally positive reviews since its debut and has become immensely popular on streaming platforms.

Main cast member: Reinhart appeared on Riverdale in 2017, when the program originally debuted

Last May, it was announced that Riverdale would be ending with its upcoming seventh season.

Reinhart spoke about Riverdale’s impending end during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, noting that she was kept in the dark about the new season’s plot points.

“I don’t know who Betty will end up with. I really haven’t heard anything about season seven yet,” she said.

The performer did make it a point to express that she wanted to make the most of her time with her costars.

Enjoy: The performer made it a point to express that she wanted to make the most of her time with her costars

“We want to cherish this time together as a group, as a gang, and spend our last season together with special cast moments,” she said.

Reinhart added that “it’s going to be so crazy to, you know, go back in October knowing it’s the last season.”

Riverdale’s seventh and final season is currently slated to premiere next year.