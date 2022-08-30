Lila Moss shows off her taut abs as she channels the Nineties whilst out in New York

<!–

Lila Moss looked as stylish as ever when she channeled the 1990s in a crop top and satin slip skirt while in New York City on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old model showed off her toned abs in the vintage-inspired ensemble while on her way to pick up some lunch at Sweetgreen.

She got a fresh face for her casual outing as she showed off her flawless complexion and pulled her blonde locks back into a sleek ponytail.

Lila looked effortlessly chic in the graphic printed top with a Polaroid snap from Claudia Schiffer.

She opted for a comfortable pair of black and gray Adidas sneakers with a pair of charcoal socks.

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss was carrying a large paper bag from the healthy restaurant and a black leather wallet.

Kate shares daughter Lila with Jefferson, with whom she had a relationship in the early 1990s.

Jefferson and Kate – who were born to Lila in 2002 from 2001 to 2004 – are in a friendly relationship and would ensure that their daughter spent regular time with each of them during her childhood.

Although Lila still has a good relationship with both parents, she is often seen with mother Kate when she is signed to her modeling agency.

The mother and daughter have walked in fashion shows together and were seen together this year at the Met Ball in New York.

Lila is now also the director of her own company, Grace Grove Ltd, a move that coincides with supermodel mom Kate winding down three of her businesses.

The company’s name is a nod to The Grove, the family home in North London that Kate recently sold.

Speaking in a recent interview with Vogue about growing up in the spotlight, Lila confessed that she was shocked by the attention surrounding her mother, admitting she was surprised that her friends even knew who she was.

She explained, “I went to high school and everyone said, ‘Oh, your mom is Kate Moss!’ You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I thought, “How do you know who she is? She sold! She’s old and boring!”

Adding more about her relationship with her mother, Lila told the fashion bible, “I was quite protective of my mother.

“All my mom’s friends say I was so scary as a kid. I was pretty serious. But I would always copy her too. She would always keep her head down and not look at the camera, so I would always keep my head down and not look into the camera. I still do it.’