Lila Moss is a calendar girl! Model poses for Pirelli just like her mother Kate in the 1990s

She has already followed in her mother’s footsteps.

And now, Lila Moss will appear in the 2023 Pirelli calendar that her supermodel mother first graced in 1994 — but with some notable differences.

Far from the snappy shoots her mom took part in, the 19-year-old looks ethereal as she poses in a purpose-built patio set.

The teen is depicted surrounded by fake insects and butterflies with an image of the Earth projected onto a screen in the background, wearing a translucent beaded dress.

The shoot would represent her environmentally conscious generation.

She presents the latest edition of the Italian tire manufacturer, entitled Love Letters To The Muse, alongside a range of top models including Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Miss Moss said she was “honoured” to appear on the calendar. Kate, 48, was also seen in 2006 and 2012.