Lila Moss catches the eye as she carries huge handbag with her initials emblazoned across it

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lila Moss made sure to grab the attention of onlookers when she stepped outside in New York City in colorful clothes on Thursday.

The 19-year-old model, daughter of fashion icon Kate Moss, 48, was carrying a large navy blue handbag with her initials in bright red letters on it.

She basked in the sun as she left her hotel wearing a canary yellow T-shirt while the fashionista was in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week.

Bold and beautiful: Lila Moss, 19, made sure to grab the attention of onlookers when she stepped outside in New York City in colorful clothes on Thursday

Lila wore flared blue jeans and opted for a pair of green and white sneakers for her outing.

She wore her blond hair in a ponytail and decorated with gold earrings.

The teen walked in shows such as Fendi, Vogue and Tommy Hilfiger during this year’s New York Fashion Week.

All wrapped up: The model, daughter of fashion icon Kate Moss, 48, was carrying a large navy blue handbag with her initials in bright red letters on it.

The beauty, who welcomed Kate in 2002 with Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack, is signed to Kate Moss Agency, her mother’s company.

She landed her first major campaign when she was 16 and became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

And Kate joined forces with her lookalike daughter Lila for a new Andy Warhol-inspired fashion campaign for Tommy Hilfiger this month.

Supermodel Kate looked stunning in the new campaign, sporting a few preppy looks including a blue belted jacket with fishnets and over the knee boots. In another shot, she was wearing cream pants with a shirt and tie, and a brown waistcoat with a belt.

Dressed to impress: It comes as Kate Moss, 48, (left) took to preppy style as she played with lookalike daughter Lila, (right) for an Andy Warhol-inspired fashion campaign for Tommy Hilfiger in New York in photos taken Thursday were released

Lila, 19, wore a brown monogrammed “TH” jumper dress, a matching hat and tight fishnet stocking as she showcased the collection.

The fashionable mother-daughter duo appeared alongside drummer Travis Barker in the fall 2022 promo. Soo Joo Park, Georgia Palmer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Ramos, Lady Bunny, Steve Wiebe and others can also be seen.

The look is inspired by pop artist Warhol’s famous Factory in New York City.

The fashion house said: “We’ve taken the spirit of Andy Warhol’s famous factory and reimagined it in red, white and blue clashing people and perspectives to spark new creativity.”