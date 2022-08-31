Lila Moss baffles fans as she sports quirky long red talon toenails for photoshoot

She has already followed her mother’s modeling data as she took to the catwalks and appeared in magazines.

And Lila Moss has once again taken part in a show-stopping magazine photo shoot, but left fans stunned with her very unique style choice.

Kate Moss’ daughter, 19, took to Instagram on Monday to share a close-up photo of her quirky red claw toenails.

Model: Lila Moss (pictured in June) participated in a magazine photo shoot but left fans stunned with her very unique style choice

She wore the pointy toenail claws as part of a photo shoot with Perfect Magazine for the September issue.

But her 409,000 Instagram followers were stunned by the fashion choice, as they wondered how she put on her socks after the shoot.

One person joked, “So how do you wear socks with those nails?”

Quirky: Kate Moss' daughter, 19, took to Instagram on Monday to share a close-up photo of her quirky red claw toenails

And other fans joked that her claw-like toenails could be used as weapons because they were so sharp.

One user commented, “Imagine getting dead.”

While another said: ‘those toes cut people fucking.’

Long acrylic nails have long been a trend, with many celebrities including Rihanna, Khloe Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner opting for them.

However, claw-like toenails have become a more niche and surprising trend as they have seemingly become more popular on social media.

Stunned: But her 409,000 Instagram followers were stunned by the fashion choice, wondering how she put on her socks after the shoot

Her surprising choice of manicure comes after it was revealed that Lila will appear in the 2023 Pirelli calendar that her supermodel mother first graced in 1994.

She fronted the latest edition of the Italian tire manufacturer, entitled Love Letters To The Muse, alongside a slew of top models including Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Miss Moss said she was “honoured” to appear on the calendar. Kate, 48, was also seen in 2006 and 2012.

Lila said of the opportunity, “It feels very special. I knew my mother had done it and heard of all the iconic people who had shot it and been part of it,” she told a Sunday newspaper last week. So when I was asked, I was very excited.’

Her mother Kate, 48, first appeared on the iconic calendar in 1994 when she was shot by legendary photographer Herb Ritts on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

She was also featured in the 2006 edition, shot in Cap d’Antibes, France, along with Jennifer Lopez and Gisele Bundchen.

And Kate reappeared on the 2012 calendar, shot on the island of Corsica, with more familiar faces, including Lara Stone and Milla Jovovich.

Leading the way as one of fashion’s most successful models, her daughter has been able to quickly follow her daughter’s lead to reach some of fashion’s biggest milestones.

Career: Paving the way as one of the most successful models has helped Kate follow her daughter Lila (pictured on the runway in March) to achieve some of fashion’s biggest milestones

Lila started modeling five years ago, making her runway debut on Miu Miu’s SS21 show, before appearing on her first Vogue cover earlier this year.

Kate shares Lila with Jefferson Hack, with whom she dated in the early 1990s.

Jefferson and Kate – who were born to Lila in 2002 from 2001 to 2004 – are in a friendly relationship and would ensure that their daughter spent regular time with each of them during her childhood.

Although Lila still has a good relationship with both parents, she is often seen with mother Kate when she is signed to her modeling agency.

Following in her footsteps: Lila and her mother Kate Moss have walked in fashion shows together and were seen together this year at the Met Ball in New York (pictured)

The mother and daughter have walked in fashion shows together and were seen together this year at the Met Ball in New York.

Lila is now also the director of her own company, Grace Grove Ltd, a move that coincides with supermodel mom Kate winding down three of her businesses.

The company’s name is a nod to The Grove, the family home in North London that Kate recently sold.

Speaking in a recent interview with Vogue about growing up in the spotlight, Lila confessed that she was shocked by the attention around her mother, admitting that she was surprised that her friends even knew who she was.

She explained: “I went to high school and everyone said, ‘Oh, your mom is Kate Moss!’ You don’t really have a filter when you’re that young and I thought, ‘How do you know who she is? She sold! She’s old and boring!”

Adding more about her relationship with her mother, Lila told the fashion bible, “I was quite protective of my mother.

“All my mom’s friends say I was so scary as a kid. I was pretty serious. But I would always copy her too. She would always keep her head down and not look at the camera, so I would always keep my head down and not look into the camera. I still do it.’