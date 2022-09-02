Lila Moss, 19, follows in her mother’s modelling footsteps in new Calvin Klein campaign

Lila Moss follows in her mother’s footsteps as a model by starring in a new Calvin Klein campaign – after Kate launched her career with the brand in iconic shots in 1992.

The 19-year-old shared photos of her new fashion collaboration as she flashed her abs in a sheer shirt over a crop top that bore a striking resemblance to one of Kate’s photos with the designer where she wore only a black bra.

Kate, now 48, first modeled for Calvin Klein 30 years ago as part of a deal that made her a household name – with topless photos of her in baggy jeans becoming extremely famous.

In the photo, Lila looked stunning showing off her toned physique in the bold shirt paired with low-rise black jeans.

She wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for minimal makeup while posing with her arm above her head.

In another campaign photo, she wore a black crop top paired with distressed jeans with her Calvin Klein briefs visible above the waistband.

Lila took to Instagram to share the news of her new partnership with the brand, saying, “so grateful to be a part of @alasdairmclellan’s new @calvinklein campaign.”

Calvin Klein is clearly proud of the new ambassador who says ‘Brought out the best’ under Lila’s post.

Captured by British photographer Alasdair McLellan, the campaign also features BlackPink’s Jennie, Chloë Sevigny and Susan Sarandon.

Kate reflected on her iconic Calvin Klein shoot earlier this week during an interview with Vogue.

She said, “Fabien (Baron) said you should go and meet Calvin. So I went to the office and he booked me for this campaign CK Jeans.

“He wanted to put me under contract and that was important, being a model and having a contract. So funny, because Paul Cavaco said, ‘Kate, take it, you’re so small you’re never going to work that much anyway.’

Kate Moss was a longtime muse of Calvin Klein who posed for the brand in 1992 and again for the label’s Obsession perfume campaign in 1993.

Calvin Klein recently spoke about why he chose Kate Moss for his iconic fragrance, revealing that she was chosen for her striking, natural figure.

The American designer enlisted the British beauty to front his perfume campaign more than two decades ago, with photographer Mario Sorrenti at the helm of the shoot.

“I didn’t want these girls… who had big bosoms,” Calvin told journalist George Wayne as part of an interview for Iris Covet Book.

‘They enlarge their bodies. They used artificial implants and everything. They did crazy things with their bodies. I found that offensive. I thought it was really unattractive, unhealthy and a bad message to send.’

It comes after that Lila again took part in a show-stopping magazine photo shoot earlier this week, but left fans stunned with her very unique style choice.

Kate’s daughter took to Instagram on Monday to share a close-up photo of her quirky red claw toe nails.

She wore the pointy toenail claws as part of a photo shoot with Perfect Magazine for the September issue.

But her 409,000 Instagram followers were stunned by the fashion choice, as they wondered how she put on her socks after the shoot.

One person joked, “So how do you wear socks with those nails?”

And other fans joked that her claw-like toenails could be used as weapons because they were so sharp.

One user commented, “Imagine getting dead.”

While another said: ‘those toes cut people fucking.’

Long acrylic nails have long been a trend, with many celebrities including Rihanna, Khloe Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner opting for them.

However, claw-like toenails have become a more niche and surprising trend as they have seemingly become more popular on social media.

Her surprising choice of manicure came after it was revealed that Lila will appear in the 2023 Pirelli calendar that first graced her supermodel mom in 1994.

She fronted the latest edition of the Italian tire manufacturer, titled Love Letters To The Muse, alongside a slew of top models including Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Miss Moss said she was “honoured” to appear on the calendar. Kate, 48, was also seen in 2006 and 2012.

Lila said of the opportunity, “It feels very special. I knew my mother had done it and heard of all the iconic people who had shot it and been part of it,” she told a Sunday newspaper last week. So when I was asked, I was very excited.’

Her mother Kate first appeared on the iconic calendar in 1994 when she was shot by legendary photographer Herb Ritts on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

She was also featured in the 2006 edition, shot in Cap d’Antibes, France, along with Jennifer Lopez and Gisele Bundchen.

And Kate reappeared on the 2012 calendar, shot on the island of Corsica, with more familiar faces, including Lara Stone and Milla Jovovich.

Leading the way as one of fashion’s most successful models, her daughter has quickly been able to follow her daughter’s lead to achieve some of fashion’s biggest milestones.

Lila started modeling five years ago, making her runway debut on Miu Miu’s SS21 show, before appearing on her first Vogue cover earlier this year.

Kate shares Lila with Jefferson Hack, with whom she dated in the early 1990s.