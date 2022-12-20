Lil Wayne faces $500,000 lawsuit from chef who says she was wrongly fired after taking care of son, 10

Lil Wayne is facing a $500,000 lawsuit from his former chef, Morghan Medlock, who says the musician wrongfully fired her after she had to care for her injured son.

In legal documents reviewed by TMZaccused Medlock Lil Wayne, 40, of wrongful termination, retaliation and multiple illegal employment practices related to more than a year of employment for the entertainer.

Medlock said in court documents she accompanied the Lollipop artist — who threw A Weezy Christmas bash at a Dave & Buster’s for 150 teens over the weekend in New Orleans — to Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend in her stead as chef for the rapper.

Medlock said she first started working for Lil Wayne in October 2020 and was tasked with organizing his “menus on a daily basis to meet his specific requests.” The blast reported, citing legal documents.

“Her duties included, but were not limited to, grocery shopping and preparing each meal, coordinating the expected number of meals to be prepared, and complying with the demands and requests of others,” she said in court filings. pointing out that she was ‘on call’ for most of the time.

Medlock told the court she was told during the trip that her 10-year-old son had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with “a serious head injury and concussion that required emergency hospitalization.”

Medlock said Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. is, had delayed the departure of the return flight by smoking marijuana on the plane.

Medlock said she then took off on another flight and informed Lil Wayne’s assistant that she was leaving, certain they would understand due to the circumstances.

Lil Wayne terminated Medlock’s employment at the time, and she said members of the rapper’s camp kept asking her if she quit, to which she said she didn’t.

Medlock said that after taking care of her family, she tried to resume work for the musician, but was “cracked down,” TMZ reported.

Medlock said a Lil Wayne co-worker texted her what was described as “an indecent goodbye message” before she was officially fired, TMZ reported.

She said Lil Wayne sent her a message saying, “Tell Chief Morghan this isn’t going to work;” and accused the rap artist of ‘substantial factor conduct and causing harm to’ [her] including but not limited to loss of income and other employment, benefits, mental anguish and emotional distress.”