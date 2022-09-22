Lil Nas X unveils VERY lifelike wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Lil Nas X unveiled his VERY lifelike wax figure at Madame Tussauds on Tuesday.

Fans were stunned after the 23-year-old Montero hitmaker shared photos of himself next to the statue on Tuesday.

Outfitted in the exact same gold suit Lil Nas wore to the 2021 Met Gala, the statue was a dead letter for the rapper, 23, who elated him to friends via FaceTime.

“Never thought I’d have the pleasure of meeting myself. the sexual tension was too much to expose. thanks @madametussaudsusa! STAR WALKIN OUT THURSDAY!’ He captioned the message.

In the video, Lil Nas X took a series of hilarious poses next to his statue, including one where he pretended to kiss his lips.

In a follow-up video, Lil Nas X surprised friends and family by FaceTiming them as his statue.

Almost all callers initially thought they were talking to Lil Nas herself – until they noticed the rapper was not moving.

Music royalty! Lil Nas X also got a special shout-out from Madonna on Instagram

She’s a fan! The singer declared ‘I Love Montero’ in this photo

“This is my brother,” he said jokingly to a friend.

“Why did you freeze?” Another friend asked.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on Instagram, Lil Nas X also got a special shout-out from Madonna, who seemingly posted photos of them together backstage.

The Material Girl singer hugged Lil Nas in two photos she shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Who is who? Fans were initially left scratching their heads when they saw Lil Nas next to his doppelganger

Self-love: the rapper hugged his newly minted statue

Looks familiar! The wax figure was decked out in the same gold suit Lil Nas wore to the 2021 Met Gala

See double! The hitmaker was clearly thrilled to meet his ‘twins’

“I love Montero,” she wrote in the first snap.

Lil Nas X (born in Montero Lamar Hill) broke into the music scene with Old Town Road, which sold over 18 million records worldwide and broke an old Billboard record.

The song topped the Hot 100 charts for 19 consecutive weeks, breaking a record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s One Sweet Day and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito, both of which topped the charts for 16 weeks.

The song was also nominated for a Grammy for Record Of the Year and won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Won and Best Music Video for its remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

He released his debut album Montero in September 2021, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

The three songs Nas X referenced were Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby, both of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, That’s What I Want, peaking at #8.

Hilarious! Friends and family were surprised to see the wax figure via FaceTime

What!? Many of them initially thought they were talking to Lil Nas himself when the rapper called them up as the statue