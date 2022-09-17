Lil Nas X, please don’t make League of Legends fans sing the n-word

Image: Riot Games

Lil Nas X is the “President of” League of Legends” for barely more than 24 hours, and he is already broach. No longer content like the lord of hell, Lil Nas X has relinquished his fiery crown and traded it for a desk in Riot Games’ CEO suite. His first executive order? Making a naked skin of Udyr. His second executive order, well… it will kill half the population of… League players terribly unhappy.

as the new president of league of legends, bottoms are no longer allowed to play. — PRESIDENT NASARATI (@LilNasX) September 15, 2022

There is also another LOL-flavored tweet from President X that I can’t link here because it will likely disable any not-safe-for-work filter built into this browser and laptop by my employers. But it’s relatively tame as far as Lil Nas X tweets go. Quite.

Name Lil Nas X ‘President’ of League of Legends is the latest video game related stunt in the pop star’s career. The partnership between him and Riot Games is essentially to promote LeagueThe World Cup season that starts on September 29 in Mexico City. Riot has been working with music artists for several years to create an original, custom performance.LOL song culminating in a flashy performance during the opening ceremony of the grand finale. This year it’s Lil Nas X’s turn.

In addition to thoroughly owning the League of Legends‘socials, Lil Nas X-ecutive will also perform”star walks”, the theme for this year League of Legends World Championship on November 4. Roll the clip.

this nigga edits my videos like his life depended on it pic.twitter.com/uPMBjzqJ8T — PRESIDENT NASARATI (@LilNasX) September 13, 2022

Yeah, that’s one infectious son – oh, Oh no. Checks the Genius.com lyrics No no no no!

You should never take advice from a nigga who don’t try /

They said I wouldn’t make it out alive / Been that nigga since I came out my mom (Woo) /

Thank god daddy never wore a condom (Woo) /

Listen, Riot Games knew exactly what it was going to get when it approached Lil Nas X about this partnership. The man has been impudent horny, irreverentand vulgar on head since forever. The lyrics to “Star Walkin'” in and of itself aren’t what should give Riot a break. But the idea of ​​a stadium full of screams League of Legends fans, many of whom will be non-black, singing along to the n-word (not the hard “R” version but still) is an unforeseen consequence of this collaboration that will be both highly hilarious (for me at least) and extremely cringe-inducing (also for me.)

Chances are the lyrics on the radio will be edited into something less incendiary if spoken by the wrong people. Or Riot lets him rock along, respecting President X’s artistic autonomy. When the song debuts on music streaming platforms on September 23, we’ll find out. I don’t know if I’m excited or scared.