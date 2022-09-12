Lil Nas X makes his runway debut walking for Coach in a leather vest and matching shorts during NYFW

Rapper Lil Nas X made his modeling debut on the runway in a bold black leather cardigan with silver metallic patches and matching shorts during Coach’s Spring/Summer 23 Fashion Show in New York City on Sunday.

As he rocked his stuff down the catwalk, sporting long braids, pink jelly sandals and a chrome manicure, the 23-year-old Grammy winner shot his best smoldering supermodel stare and serious face down the runway.

The Old Town Road hitmaker, who presided over the show’s finale, looked like a seasoned pro as he swung his hips and arms with a glittering gold handbag in his right hand.

Brand Ambassador: Rapper Lil Nas X made his modeling debut on the runway in a bold black leather cardigan with silver metallic patches and matching shorts at Coach’s Spring/Summer 23 Fashion Show in New York City on Sunday

The singer previously collaborated with Coach and his Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, and stylist Hodo Musa to put together multiple Western-inspired looks.

“Our new global ambassador shares our belief that style should be about boldly discovering who you are,” the brand wrote on an Instagram from X, featuring a Coach tank top, wide-leg jeans and a sheepskin coat worn immediately after the show. shared.

In a statement obtained by Outin collaboration with Vevers and ‘the Coach team to create the looks for my first world tour.’

Looks good! As he rocked his stuff down the catwalk, sporting long braids, pink jelly sandals and a chrome manicure, the 23-year-old Grammy winner shot his best smoldering supermodel stare and serious face down the runway.

Modelling: The Old Town Road hitmaker, who presided over the show’s finale, looked like a seasoned pro as he swung his hips and arms with a glittering gold handbag in his right hand

Handsome: The singer previously collaborated with Coach and his creative director, Stuart Vevers, and stylist Hodo Musa to put together multiple western-inspired looks

‘It was a very nice and inspiring experience to work with Stuart [Vevers, Coach Creative Director] and the Coach team to create the looks for my first world tour,” the artist added.

He continued: “They really captured my vision and everything fits the show perfectly. I can’t wait for everyone to see them.’

On Instagram, he captioned a slideshow of the show: “THEY DON F**KED AROUND AND MAADE ME THE NEW AMBASSADOR AT @COACH.”

“Our new global ambassador shares our belief that style should be about boldly exploring who you are,” the brand wrote on an Instagram from X, featuring a Coach tank top, wide-leg jeans and a sheepskin coat worn immediately after the show. shared.

Designer: In a statement obtained by Out, in collaboration with Vevers and ‘the Coach team to create the looks for my first world tour’

In the comment section of the slideshow, which received over 104,584 likes within an hour, Coach replied, “WE DON DID ✨”

“Omg,” TikTok star Addison Rae wrote below the photos, which showed him in a long black coat and oversized white sunglasses.

Lil Nas X (born in Montero Lamar Hill) broke into the music scene with Old Town Road, which sold over 18 million records worldwide and broke an old Billboard record.

Proud: On Instagram, he credited a slideshow of the show: ‘THEY DON F**KED AROUND AND MAADE ME THE NEW AMBASSADOR AT @COACH’

“Omg,” TikTok star Addison Rae wrote below the photos, which showed him in a long black coat and oversized white sunglasses.

Hitmaker: Lil Nas X (born in Montero Lamar Hill) broke into the music scene with Old Town Road, which sold over 18 million records worldwide and broke an old Billboard record

Impressive: The song topped the Hot 100 charts for 19 weeks in a row, breaking a record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s One Sweet Day and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito, who both topped the charts for 16 consecutive weeks

The song topped the Hot 100 charts for 19 consecutive weeks, breaking a record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s One Sweet Day and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito, both of which topped the charts for 16 weeks.

The song was also nominated for a Grammy for Record Of the Year and won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Won and Best Music Video for its remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

He released his debut album Montero in September 2021, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

The three songs Nas X referenced were Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby, both of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, That’s What I Want, peaking at #8.

Huge success: the song was also nominated for a Grammy for Record Of the Year and won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Won and Best Music Video for the remix with Billy Ray Cyrus

Breaking records: In September 2021, he released his debut album Montero, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.