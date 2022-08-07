Lil Kim rocks Dolce and Gabbana as she lights up the stage at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival

Lil Kim rocked Dolce And Gabbana as she lit up the stage at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens in New York City this Saturday.

The 48-year-old was part of a star-studded lineup that performed for LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells hip-hop festival.

Rock The Bells returns in a big way this year with a day-long extravaganza of performances, a decade after the last time it happened.

Slipping into a daring D&G ensemble glittering with sequins, she made her flash not only her midriff, but her lavishly endowed cleavage.

She accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup and showed off her shapely legs in a set of intricately embroidered D&G stockings.

Busta Rhymes was one of many celebrities to take the stage that night, amid a lineup that included Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Rick Ross and Ice Cube.

Diplomats with Cam’Ron, Roxanne Shante, Trina, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Z-Trip, Jadakiss and Scarface have also been brought in.

Named after LL Cool J’s song of the same name, the Rock The Bells festival initially ran from 2004 to 2012 and has finally returned this year.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Rock The Bells ticket sales will go to the upcoming state-chartered Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx.

LL Cool J, who served as master of ceremonies at the festival, celebrated this Saturday by lighting up the Empire State Building in cyan blue.

“It’s a completely immersive experience, an opportunity for people who love the music, who love the musicality of it, the creativity, the artistry, to have fun,” he said. CBS. ‘There’s food, activations, it’s going to be crazy. One-day festival.’

He told iHeartRadio: ‘This one was really about culture. I really feel that these artists, these kings and queens deserve to be celebrated and exalted on a big stage and I feel like sometimes we need to see hip-hop served on a silver platter.”

The heartthrob added: “There’s a time for fat brown bags, there’s nothing wrong with that. I come from where I come from, but I also think this culture deserves the right presentation. Presentation is important to me.’

He continued, “If the Springsteens and the McCartneys and the Mick Jaggers and the Madonnas of the world can be revered and treated with reverence, so can these artists, because these artists are absolute — they’ve changed the world.”

