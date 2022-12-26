Lil Durk will perform at MVP Arena

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Rapper Lil Durk will perform at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. available online as well as at the MVP Arena box office.

Durk Derrick Banks, stage name “Lil Durk,” is known for hits like “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” “Broadway Girls,” and Hanging With Wolves. He was nominated for best melodic rap performance and best rap song. both for “Laugh Now, Cry Later” at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and was nominated for Album of the Year, being part of the album “Donda” at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

More artists will be announced for the event.