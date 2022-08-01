WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Lil Durk sidelined after pyro injury at Lollapalooza: ‘I’ma take a break & focus on my health’

Entertainment
By Merry

Lil Durk sidelined after pyrotechnic injury at Lollapalooza in Chicago: ‘I’ma take a break & focus on my health’

  • Musician, 29, suffered an eye injury in an incident on Saturday during his show
  • Lil Durk was playing his song Back In Blood when he accidentally made contact with some pyrotechnic smoke flames
  • He was able to continue and finish his set on the show
  • Performer, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, has over 20 shows scheduled this fall

By Adam S. Levy for Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Lil Durk says he will be taking a break from the stage after an accident on stage Saturday at Chicago’s Lollapalooza that involved a pyrotechnic explosive.

“Due to the incident that happened on stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, I’m taking a break and focusing on my health,” said the 29-year-old musical artist, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks. “I finished my performance in front of my fans yesterday. Appreciate you all.’

In an accompanying photo, the Chicago resident was seen with a bandage over his right eye while in a medical facility.

Latest: Lil Durk, 29, says he will take a break from stage in the wake of an accident on stage Saturday at Chicago's Lollapalooza involving a pyrotechnic explosive

Latest: Lil Durk, 29, says he will take a break from stage in the wake of an accident on stage Saturday at Chicago’s Lollapalooza involving a pyrotechnic explosive

In the incident, Lil Durk was playing his song Back In Blood when he accidentally made contact with some pyrotechnic smoke flames, Variety reported.

In a clip on Plugged Soundz On Instagram, the Broadway Girls hitmaker was seen rubbing his shirt over his eyes after making contact.

Crew members were seen rushing to help the musical performer, who said a voice into the microphone, “Woah, woah, you okay, bro? [The smoke] shot straight up.’

Lil Durk didn’t leave the stage amid the series of events, ending his set with the words, “F*** it, no more smoke, let’s do it,” he said. Page six.

Rocking out: He was seen prior to the Lollapalooza accident in Chicago's Grant Park

Rocking out: He was seen prior to the Lollapalooza accident in Chicago’s Grant Park

Keeping busy: Lil Durk has over 20 shows scheduled through mid-October, starting Sunday

Keeping busy: Lil Durk has over 20 shows scheduled through mid-October, starting Sunday

According to BillboardLil Durk has more than 20 shows scheduled through mid-October, starting Sunday.

He received kind words on his social media post from colleagues, including Trippie Redd, who wrote, “Damn, get well bro,” while 2Rare wrote, “Get well broski.”

Swizz Beatz said, ‘Get well soon King, while TI wrote, ‘Shake King back.’

Among the other performers at the Lollapalooza festival this weekend in Chicago’s Grant Park were J. Cole, Willow Smith, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean on Saturday, while Sunday’s concert featured Green Day and BTS artist J-Hope.

Scary: In the incident, Lil Durk was playing his song Back In Blood when he accidentally made contact with some pyrotechnic smoke flames

Scary: In the incident, Lil Durk was playing his song Back In Blood when he accidentally made contact with some pyrotechnic smoke flames

Injured: In a clip on Plugged Soundz Instagram, the Broadway Girls hitmaker was seen rubbing his shirt over his eyes

Injured: In a clip on Plugged Soundz Instagram, the Broadway Girls hitmaker was seen rubbing his shirt over his eyes

Injured: In a clip on Plugged Soundz Instagram, the Broadway Girls hitmaker was seen rubbing his shirt over his eyes

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Westworld Season 4 Episode 6 recap:…

Merry

Beauty and the Geek: Tara and Michael …

Merry

Big Brother’s ‘return’…

Merry
1 of 2,584

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More