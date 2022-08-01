Lil Durk sidelined after pyro injury at Lollapalooza: ‘I’ma take a break & focus on my health’

Lil Durk says he will be taking a break from the stage after an accident on stage Saturday at Chicago’s Lollapalooza that involved a pyrotechnic explosive.

“Due to the incident that happened on stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, I’m taking a break and focusing on my health,” said the 29-year-old musical artist, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks. “I finished my performance in front of my fans yesterday. Appreciate you all.’

In an accompanying photo, the Chicago resident was seen with a bandage over his right eye while in a medical facility.

In the incident, Lil Durk was playing his song Back In Blood when he accidentally made contact with some pyrotechnic smoke flames, Variety reported.

In a clip on Plugged Soundz On Instagram, the Broadway Girls hitmaker was seen rubbing his shirt over his eyes after making contact.

Crew members were seen rushing to help the musical performer, who said a voice into the microphone, “Woah, woah, you okay, bro? [The smoke] shot straight up.’

Lil Durk didn’t leave the stage amid the series of events, ending his set with the words, “F*** it, no more smoke, let’s do it,” he said. Page six.

Rocking out: He was seen prior to the Lollapalooza accident in Chicago’s Grant Park

Keeping busy: Lil Durk has over 20 shows scheduled through mid-October, starting Sunday

According to BillboardLil Durk has more than 20 shows scheduled through mid-October, starting Sunday.

He received kind words on his social media post from colleagues, including Trippie Redd, who wrote, “Damn, get well bro,” while 2Rare wrote, “Get well broski.”

Swizz Beatz said, ‘Get well soon King, while TI wrote, ‘Shake King back.’

Among the other performers at the Lollapalooza festival this weekend in Chicago’s Grant Park were J. Cole, Willow Smith, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean on Saturday, while Sunday’s concert featured Green Day and BTS artist J-Hope.

Scary: In the incident, Lil Durk was playing his song Back In Blood when he accidentally made contact with some pyrotechnic smoke flames