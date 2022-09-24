Lil Baby releases track for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack, sampling Tears for Fears

Gramm Award-winning rapper Lil Baby has recorded a track for the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack.

Apart from great action on the pitch, the World Cup is often known for a special sound that accompanies it. For example, the vuvuzelas buzzing in the South African breeze, or the dim sounds of Bossa Nova swirling around the neighborhoods of Rio.

Heading into this year’s competition in Qatar, the Atlanta-born rapper was asked to record the track titled ‘The World is Yours to Take’, which will feature on the first ever official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack.

Lil Baby took to Twitter to break the news as he posted a photo of the poster for the song and wrote: ‘FIA World Cup here we go. The world is #yourstotake – out Friday. #budxbaby.’

The Grammy-winning rapper also announced that he will be performing in Qatar at the tournament, sharing another tweet: ‘They Really Got The Boy Performing At The World Cup.’

Baby sampled 1980s classic ‘Everybybody Wants to Rule’ for his new inspirational track, which was released at midnight EST on Friday.

In a press release shared by Lil Baby’s team, the rapper revealed that the song is ‘special’ to him.

“It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the past few years and celebrating what’s next,” Lil Baby said in a press release

‘When I started music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out on the field at the World Cup and making moves towards your own dreams, whatever that means to you.’

‘The World Is Yours To Take’, which the artist partnered with Budweiser to produce, will be celebrated on Lil Baby’s 28th birthday on December 3rd with a live performance at the Budweiser Hotel for the tournament.

The music video for the track will be shot at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20.

Budweiser is also set to release new versions of the song along with other major tracks.

The other tracks that will feature on the World Cup soundtrack will be ‘Hayya Hayya (Better Together)’ by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha and ‘Arhbo’ by Ozuna, Gims and RedOne.

The 2022 World Cup begins on November 20 when host nation Qatar plays Ecuador.