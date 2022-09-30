Liking another group doesn’t mean you dislike your own

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



More than 70 years ago, a pair of psychologists conducted a study asking young black girls to choose between black and white dolls. The girls mainly chose white dolls and attributed positive qualities to them.

The black girls’ choices and reasoning were interpreted by the study’s authors as indicative of “a sense of inferiority among African-American children and damaged…self-esteem.”

The dice were thrown in the psychological discourse: if you like a group you don’t belong to – an ‘outgroup’ – it is because you have bad feelings about your own group – your ‘ingroup’.

A UC Riverside survey of more than 879,000 participants published this week challenges the assumption that liking an outgroup means not liking your ingroup.

“Our findings suggest that outgroup preference does not necessarily reflect negative feelings about the ingroup, but it does reflect positive feelings about the outgroup,” said Jimmy Calanchini, an assistant professor of psychology at UC Riverside and lead author of the study.

In the 1940s study, psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark used four identical dolls, except for color, and asked young black girls questions such as which doll they would play with and which one is “the pretty doll.” The girls chose the white dolls, leading the researchers to famously conclude that a black child by age 5 knows that “being colored in… American society is a sign of inferior status.” The study was then used as corroborating evidence in the landmark 1954 desegregation ruling, Brown v. Board of Education.

Calanchini’s research focused on measures of implicit bias. While explicit bias is a bias that is expressed directly, e.g., “I think this group is superior to that group,” implicit bias is measured indirectly.

Calanchini measured implicit bias with the Implicit Association Test, or IAT, an automated task in which participants sort words related to ingroups and outgroups, and pleasant and unpleasant concepts. If a participant responds more quickly and accurately to some word combinations than others, e.g. ingroup-good versus ingroup-bad, this suggests that the faster/more accurate responses are more strongly connected in the participant’s mind.

The survey was conducted via Internet sites on 879,000 volunteers, plus students from the University of California, Davis. The IATs measured implicit bias in the context of race – black, white and Asian; sexual preference – straight versus gay; and age – young vs old.

Among members of minority or relatively lower status groups – Asian people, black people, gay people, the elderly – who showed an implicit bias in favor of a higher status outgroup, they consistently showed more positive outgroup evaluations than negative evaluations of their own group. The researchers found the same pattern among members of majority or relatively higher status groups — white people, straight people, younger people — who showed implicit bias in favor of their own ingroup. Their preference for the ingroup showed more positive evaluations of the ingroup than negative evaluations of the outgroup.

“If people like a higher-status group, it doesn’t necessarily come at the expense of the lower-status group,” Calanchini concluded.

Calanchini suspects that one possible reason is the favorable representation of high-status groups in the culture, such as movies and politics.

There was an exception to the finding that one can like an outgroup without being negative towards the ingroup. Whites and young people who showed an implicit bias in favor of other races or older people were more likely to have negative feelings about their ingroup.

The study, “The Contributions of Positive Outgroup and Negative Ingroup Evaluation to Implicit Bias Favoring Outgroups,” was published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

