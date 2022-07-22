Like the Rest of Us, Biden Learns to Live With the Risks of the Virus
WASHINGTON — One after another, President Biden hugged and kissed them.
During a packed ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 7, Mr. Biden . said conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, at 16 Americans, some in their 80s or 90s. After reaching out to hang the medal around their necks, the president hugged most of them, shook hands with a few, and gave three kiss on the cheek.
It is highly unlikely that Mr Biden – who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday – became infected with the coronavirus during that event. But the fact that the celebration took place at all underscores how much the White House has dropped most of the extraordinary measures it had once taken to protect the Commander in Chief from a disease that has killed more than a million Americans.
In the early days, Mr. Biden was a bubble president, running much of the country through Zoom in the Oval Office. He rarely traveled. He held few personal meetings. And most of the office’s ceremonial trappings — such as the medal ceremony — were canceled or postponed, victims of the lockdowns deemed necessary to stop the spread.
But like many other Americans, Mr. Biden has loosened up in recent months. Protected by multiple doses of the vaccine, the president and his aides have changed their risk assessments and started living with the coronavirus.
“Whatever your thing – be it the president of the United States, going to school, going to work, doing the things you love, being with those we love – it can’t be put off forever” , said Andy Slavitt, who advised the White House early in the Biden administration on its response to Covid-19.
Mr Slavitt said Covid-19 has become a disease “as common as a cold, but with far more serious consequences. It’s a much more uncomfortable mid-state for people to adapt to.”
Within the West Wing, there was never much doubt that Mr Biden would eventually get the disease. By this week, many of those around him already had: Vice President Kamala Harris; Jen O’Malley Dillon, his deputy chief of staff; Karine Jean-Pierre, his press secretary; several cabinet members, including the Attorney General; Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman; and Jen Psaki, his former press secretary — twice.
On Friday, Mr Biden’s doctor said his symptoms had improved. The president had a temperature of 99.4 degrees late Thursday night, according to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in a letter released Friday. He wrote that Mr. Biden continued to suffer from a runny nose and fatigue, and that he “had an occasional non-productive, now ‘loose’ cough.”
“His voice is deeper this morning,” wrote Dr. O’Connor. “His heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain completely normal, on room air.”
The deeper tone in Mr Biden’s voice was noticeable Friday, as he took part in a briefing on falling gas prices via video. Mr Biden cleared his throat several times during his comments and heard a cough.
dr. Ashish K. Jha, the government’s Covid-19 response coordinator, said Mr Biden’s temperature of 99.4 on Thursday was not considered a low-grade fever by the White House and that it was “within normalcy.” range” fell. However, he added that he was not aware of Biden’s temperature recorded Friday morning. The White House referenced: guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that a person has a fever “when he or she has a measured temperature of 100.4 degrees” or feels warm.
But in his letter, Dr. O’Connor noted that he did not consider the president’s temperature of 99.4 normal until after he reacted to Biden taking Tylenol. dr. Jha said later on Friday that it was routine for doctors to report their patients’ highest temperature, even if it was not a fever.
“He soared to a temperature of 99.4°F last night, which responded favorably to acetaminophen (Tylenol),” wrote Dr. O’Connor. “His temperature has remained normal since then.”
dr. Jha said that Dr. O’Connor did not prescribe the Tylenol for the temperature, but rather for Mr Biden’s “discomfort”. dr. Jha declined to say what discomfort the president was experiencing. Officials have said he does not have a sore throat or headache, and have not indicated that he has any other aches and pains.
The White House went to great lengths this week to show that Mr Biden’s work had not been dramatically affected by his diagnosis.
The White House Twitter account posted three photos of the president working at a desk in the White House residence. In one, he can be seen on the phone. In another, he signs a law designed to give people greater access to baby food.
Mr Biden was elected in no small part because he convinced voters that he could bring the pandemic under control and reopen the country.
Over the past 18 months, Mr. Biden has accomplished much of that goal. Due to the widespread availability of vaccines and treatments, most communities have reopened shops, bars, sports venues and schools. Few mask mandates are in effect yet.
Mr Biden is now traveling abroad (he shook hands with many world leaders during a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia last week). He holds political events across the country, flies on Air Force One and rides in the motorcade. And personal events at the White House are weekly again.
But the pandemic is not over yet.
According to the CDC, most of the country is now classified as high community transfer areas. The latest Omicron subvariant to become dominant, BA.5, is much more contagious than the original coronavirus, although doctors say the vaccines remain effective in preventing hospitalization and death.
So Mr. Biden must take a careful line and demonstrate that like any other American, he is eager to be done with Covid-19, even as he keeps an eye on the possibility that the pandemic could roar back.
The White House tried to do that Friday by using the president’s diagnosis as a case study for why Americans should be vaccinated and boosted.
“We’re in a much, much better place than we were 18 months ago when the president took office,” said Dr. Jha, adding that the current level of about 400 Covid-19 deaths per day was “unacceptable”. He also added a stark warning.
“This virus,” he said, “will stay with us forever.”