Like the Rest of Us, Biden Learns to Live With the Risks of the Virus

WASHINGTON — One after another, President Biden hugged and kissed them.

During a packed ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 7, Mr. Biden . said conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, at 16 Americans, some in their 80s or 90s. After reaching out to hang the medal around their necks, the president hugged most of them, shook hands with a few, and gave three kiss on the cheek.

It is highly unlikely that Mr Biden – who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday – became infected with the coronavirus during that event. But the fact that the celebration took place at all underscores how much the White House has dropped most of the extraordinary measures it had once taken to protect the Commander in Chief from a disease that has killed more than a million Americans.

In the early days, Mr. Biden was a bubble president, running much of the country through Zoom in the Oval Office. He rarely traveled. He held few personal meetings. And most of the office’s ceremonial trappings — such as the medal ceremony — were canceled or postponed, victims of the lockdowns deemed necessary to stop the spread.