‘Like small piranhas’: California beachgoers plagued by swarms of foot-biting bugs that draw blood

Tiny, carnivorous critters known as “mini sharks” wreak havoc along the California coast, feasting on beachgoers’ feet, causing pain and bleeding.

‘It was painful! I was like uh! I jumped out of the water and this was so shocking. I had blood all over my foot and between my toes,” San Diego resident Tara Sauvage told CBS8. “I pulled my foot out. I had blood all over my foot. It was as if little piranhas had bitten me.’

The carnivorous critters are actually waterline isopods (called Excirolana chiltoni), and they grow 0.3 inches long — traveling in swarms of up to 1,000 critters – Live Science reports.

Sauvage told the local news station that she rinsed her feet and felt fine after about 15 minutes. But as she put her hand back into the water, another one began to bite her finger.

The carnivorous critters (above) are actually water-line isopods called Excirolana chiltoni, and they grow up to 0.3 inches long — traveling in swarms of up to 1,000 critters – Live Science reports.

These isopods are a type of crustacean that also includes more than 10,000 marine, freshwater, and terrestrial species, ranging in size from small creatures like E. chiltoni to 10-inches that roam the seafloor.

“They’re called excirolana chiltoni,” Ryan Hechinger, a professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told CBS8. He said these crustaceans are here year round.

‘It’s an isopod, a relative of roly-polys that live in the ocean and very shallow waters as far as Alaska and Japan. They are known for biting people. They really hang in the water. They like to eat fresh meat, like a dying animal or a battered animal,” he said.

According to marine life experts, the insects are usually found year-round along the California coastline and on beaches in the Pacific Northwest regions of the US and Canada.

The woodlice usually live under the sand, but emerge in shallow water at low tide. If a dead fish or other large carcass has washed ashore, they will quickly behave like vultures and enjoy a meal.

While they prefer to eat other fish and sea creatures, they are not picky either.

In 1993, a bunch of nibbling creatures climbed into a toddler’s diaper and drew blood, which her father noticed when she suddenly began to cry.

“They took some blood. It happened so fast,” Craig Johnston, 36, told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

A 16-year-old man was hospitalized in 2017 after being attacked by a swarm of the isopod Cirolana harfordi, a relative of E. chiltoni.

Initially unaware of what was happening, when he got out of the water he saw that the crustaceans had torn bits of skin from his feet that wouldn’t stop bleeding and looked like “a war wound,” according to one BBC news report.

“They can be pretty mean when they get going,” Richard Brusca, an invertebrate zoologist at the University of Arizona and a former curator of shellfish at the San Diego Natural History Museum, told the California-based publication. “They’re like mini sharks” that can attack you “like a wolf pack,” but with a bite similar to that of a mosquito, he added.

Hechinger explained that the insects are actually necessary for the ecosystem — because they mainly eat dead fish so it doesn’t smell like rotting fish in the water.

“My recommendation is not to panic, only if it annoys you, go away,” he added.